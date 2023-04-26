Fox Infected with Rabies Attacks 6 People, Including 8-Year-Old: 'I Felt This Horrible Pain'

A fox that bit six people, including at least one child, in a suburban neighborhood in Rochester, New York, last week tested positive for rabies.

Monroe County Department of Public Health authorities confirmed in a news release on Tuesday that lab results showed that the animal was infected with rabies.

On Friday, the fox bit "several people near homes on Hollyvale Drive and Tilstone Place" in the town of Brighton, authorities said.

"I got about three-fourths of the way down the driveway and I felt this horrible pain in my left leg, and I thought somebody was sawing it off, and I hadn't realized what was happening," one victim, Shirley Jacobson, told ABC and The CW affiliate WHAM-TV.

Neighbor Tony D'Alleva recalled hearing a woman scream before seeing the fox attack another woman, reported CBS affiliate WROC-TV.

"Police arrived, animal control was there, that's when we were told not much they could do," D'Alleva told the outlet. "Play loud rock music and hopefully it will go away."

The fox also attacked an 8-year-old child. Arbi told told WHAM-TV that he was playing outside when he felt the fox latch onto his leg. Then, his dad stepped in to help.

"He grabs the jaw to get my leg free and he throws it, and it got up like it wanted to attack me again, so he had to throw a brick at its head, and it fell down unconscious," Arbri told the station.

After the attacks, authorities caught and euthanized the fox, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

"There were holes on the left side and the right side, they had to be treated with a serious of shots around each bite," Jacobson told WROC-TV. "They were excruciating and now I am told I have to continue with another series of rabies shots."

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is encouraging anyone who came into physical contact with the fox to consult with a healthcare provider and report the incident to the county's Rabies Control program at 585-753-5171.