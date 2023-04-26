Fox Infected with Rabies Attacks 6 People, Including 8-Year-Old: 'I Felt This Horrible Pain'

"There were holes on the left side and the right side, they had to be treated with a serious of shots around each bite," one victim said

By
Published on April 26, 2023 02:37 PM
The American red fox (Vulpes vulpes fulva) is a North American subspecies of the red fox. It is the largest of the true foxes and one of the most widely distributed members of the order Carnivora, occurring in North America.
Fox. Photo: Getty

A fox that bit six people, including at least one child, in a suburban neighborhood in Rochester, New York, last week tested positive for rabies.

Monroe County Department of Public Health authorities confirmed in a news release on Tuesday that lab results showed that the animal was infected with rabies.

On Friday, the fox bit "several people near homes on Hollyvale Drive and Tilstone Place" in the town of Brighton, authorities said.

"I got about three-fourths of the way down the driveway and I felt this horrible pain in my left leg, and I thought somebody was sawing it off, and I hadn't realized what was happening," one victim, Shirley Jacobson, told ABC and The CW affiliate WHAM-TV.

Neighbor Tony D'Alleva recalled hearing a woman scream before seeing the fox attack another woman, reported CBS affiliate WROC-TV.

"Police arrived, animal control was there, that's when we were told not much they could do," D'Alleva told the outlet. "Play loud rock music and hopefully it will go away."

The fox also attacked an 8-year-old child. Arbi told told WHAM-TV that he was playing outside when he felt the fox latch onto his leg. Then, his dad stepped in to help.

"He grabs the jaw to get my leg free and he throws it, and it got up like it wanted to attack me again, so he had to throw a brick at its head, and it fell down unconscious," Arbri told the station.

After the attacks, authorities caught and euthanized the fox, according to the Monroe County Department of Public Health.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There were holes on the left side and the right side, they had to be treated with a serious of shots around each bite," Jacobson told WROC-TV. "They were excruciating and now I am told I have to continue with another series of rabies shots."

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is encouraging anyone who came into physical contact with the fox to consult with a healthcare provider and report the incident to the county's Rabies Control program at 585-753-5171.

Related Articles
Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur wedding credit: courtesy Buzz Aldrin
Newlywed Buzz Aldrin Says Wife Anca Faur Is the 'Wizard of Oz Package': 'Brains, Heart, Courage'
Captain Roy Sewell Jr., Tenn. Volunteer Firefighter, 27, Expecting Second Child Dies in Rollover Crash
Tenn. Firefighter Expecting Baby with Wife Dies Responding to Crash, Last Words Were 'Where Do You Need Me?'
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family— Becomes a First-Time Dad: ‘Grateful’
Austin Hatch—Who Survived 2 Plane Crashes That Killed His Family—Becomes a Dad: 'Grateful' (Exclusive)
Matt Kaplan, Alex Cooper
Who Is Alex Cooper's Fiancé? All About Matt Kaplan
Wallace Fauquet's
'Doting' Dad of 4 Dies After Truck Crashes, Bursts into Flames on Conn. Bridge: 'His Kids Were Everything'
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Drown After Being Swept Offshore in Florida
Dad and 10-Year-Old Daughter Die After Getting Swept Away by Rip Current on Family Beach Outing
one of the last Pearl Harbor U.S.S. Arizona survivors, Ken Potts, dying at the age of 102
Ken Potts, One of the Last Pearl Harbor Survivors, Dies at Age 102: 'Keep Their Memories Alive'
Man Who Fled Taliban to Live in L.A. Gets Violin After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Man Who Fled the Taliban Gets Violin from Stranger After Being Forced to Leave His Behind in Afghanistan
Parents Hold Special Baby Shower For Their Recently-Separated Conjoined Twins
Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Double Date Delight at Coachella! Jeff Bezos Steps Out with Kris Jenner While Cory Gamble Escorts Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Dance to Bad Bunny at Coachella 
Dennis Barnes, New Orleans high school teen receiving $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 colleges around the U.S.
New Orleans High School Student Receives Record $9M in Scholarship Offers from 125 Colleges
Barbie with Down Syndrome. provided by Mattel
Barbie Debuts First Doll with Down Syndrome to 'Counter Social Stigma Through Play'
Waldorf Man Wins Three Top Pick 5 Prizes Months Apart with Same Number
Md. Man Wins $50K on Lottery 3 Times in 11 Months with the Same Exact Number: 'You Never Know'
Alex Cooper Confirms Engagement to Matt KaplanPhoto Credit: Aaron Idelson
Alex Cooper Is Engaged! 'Call Her Daddy' Host Reveals How Fiancé Matt Kaplan Popped the Question
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed on January 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California
Powerball Ticket Worth $1.5 Million Claimed Hours Before Expiration
Woman, 87, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand
Illinois Woman, 78, Dies in House Fire After Caretaker Leaves to Run an Errand