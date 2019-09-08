4 Crew Members Missing After Cargo Vessel Overturns and Catches Fire Near Georgia Coast

Image zoom USCG Southeast

Four crew members of a cargo vessel remain missing after the ship capsized off the coast of Georgia early Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call around 2 a.m. that a 656-foot vehicle carrier, called the Golden Ray, had capsized in the St. Simons Sound in Brunswick, Georgia.

The ship had 23 crew members and one pilot on board, and so far, 20 people have been rescued, according to a Coast Guard press release.

Crews are currently working to stabilize the vessel, which also had a fire on board, and continue rescue efforts with help from the Golden Ray’s master and chief engineer.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

Photos shared to Twitter show the boat lying on its side as plumes of smoke pour out of its sides.

The Port of Brunswick Captain of the Port established an emergency safety zone in the St. Simons Sound, barring vessels from coming within half a mile of the incapacitated ship.

According to Vesselfinder.com, the Golden Ray was built in 2017, and was scheduled to arrive in Baltimore on Monday night.

The Associated Press reports that it is registered to a South Korean company.

News of the Georgia vessel comes one week after 34 people were killed when a diving boat caught fire in California.