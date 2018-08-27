4 Indiana Teens Killed During Sleepover While Helping to Push Car That Broke Down Outside House

Four Cortland, Indiana, teens who were having a slumber party to celebrate a friend’s birthday on Saturday night were killed when they went to help a woman whose car had broken down outside the house.

Eight teens in total were pushing the woman’s stalled SUV when they were struck by a car driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth Watson, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Naveah Law, 14, Jenna A. Helton, 14, and Brittany Watson, 15, died at the scene. Martin Martinez, 16, was flown by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Law’s mother, Torre Collins, told The Tribune that her daughter would have turned 15 on September 5. After losing her daughter, she wants to remind parents to hold their children tight.

“Mine walked out the door [Saturday] and will never be coming home to me,” she told the newspaper.

Helton’s father, John, said their daughter “was a goodhearted girl that loved to be with her friends. [She was] always joking and laughing.”

She also enjoyed music and spending time with her two sisters, he added.

“She loved her 4-year-old sister with Down syndrome. She was sweet and caring,” John told The Tribune. “She listened to my lecturing intently, wanting to always please me. She was my angel, and she will be terribly missed.”

On Sunday, Seymour High School held a vigil for family and friends of the girls.

“We want to take some time and pray,” said Pastor Andy Schroeder from Seymour Christian Church who spoke to the community. “We want to take some time to love and to hug and to encourage and to cry and to just be there for each other.

He added: “God knows the hurt. He knows the pain, and he knows the tears, everyone that has fallen from our eyes,” He knows and he understands. And I know for us that’s hard to understand and to grab a hold of. But not only does God know, he cares. Evidence of that is right here. Look around and see the support of this community. God has placed it in the hearts of hundreds of people to come and to care.”

The police department confirms that the investigation is ongoing and that any witnesses who saw the children pushing the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (812) 358-2141.