4-Day Workweek (Without a Pay Cut) an 'Overwhelming Success' in Iceland, Researchers Say

Workers said the shortened hours allowed them to exercise and socialize more, while also reducing stress. There was no loss in productivity, researchers found

Keeping the same pay while working fewer hours sounds like a dream too good to be true, but researchers in Iceland are making the case it could benefit workers and have no ill effects on productivity for businesses.

From 2015 to 2019, roughly 2,500 workers in Iceland participated in two trials that cut their 40-hour workweek to four days, without their pay being lowered. The results — jointly released on July 4 by Iceland's Association for Sustainability and Democracy (Alda) and the U.K.-based think tank, Autonomy — found that workers' "wellbeing dramatically increased," improving their "perceived stress and burnout" and "health and work-life balance."

The trials also found that productivity either remained the same or improved at a majority of the workplaces that implemented the shortened 35- to 36-hour workweek.

"This study shows that the world's largest-ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success," Will Stronge, Autonomy's director of research, told BBC.

"It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks — and lessons can be learned for other governments," he added.

According to Alda, the 2,500 workers in the experiment accounts for one percent of the country's working population.

The results of the trials have led to 86 percent of the country's workforce working shorter hours or gaining the right to reduce the amount of time they work, the group said.

"The Icelandic shorter working week journey tells us that not only is it possible to work less in modern times, but that progressive change is possible too," Gudmundur Haraldsson, a researcher at Alda, explained to BBC.

While the four-day workweek may not become the norm in the United States anytime soon, there are some companies that have made the bold leap to give it a chance.

The social media management company, Buffer, cut their workweek down to four days during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Atlantic. After the change, employees found they got an equal amount of work done in a shorter amount of time. The change also had an immediate and positive effect on their lives.