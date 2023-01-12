Mom of 4 Boys Crushed to Death in Argentina House Collapse Says 'Hero' Older Son Tried to Save Brothers

The ceiling at the "old and very precarious" property in El Jagüel collapsed underneath five tons of construction material, according to multiple reports

By
Published on January 12, 2023 04:30 PM
Photo: Facebook

Four young boys have died in Argentina after a ceiling collapsed on top of them, according to local reports.

The four victims — twins Benicio and Noah Nisi, both 4, Lorenzo del Rio, 6, and Santino Hardoy, 10 — were in their bedroom late Sunday night when the ceiling above them collapsed, according to Argentinian newspaper Clarín.

The ceiling at the El Jagüel property collapsed underneath five tons of construction material that 51-year-old Catalino Daniel López left there earlier that day, Clarín and TN.com reported.

A fifth brother, 15-year-old Valentine Benítez, tried to help rescue his siblings from the rubble, per the reports. Noah died while being transported to the Santamarina Hospital.

The three other boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

Facebook

The victims' mother, Pamela Sabrina Nisi, praised Valentine for his efforts while mourning the loss of her other four sons on Facebook. She says he was the one who found Noah, and helped pull him to safety.

"He was my hero," she wrote in Spanish on Facebook, adding that he helped her sift through the rubble.

The ceiling collapse occurred just two weeks after Pamela and her family moved into the home with López, according to Clarín.

The Argentinian newspaper said the home in question was described to them as "old and very precarious" in nature.

Facebook

López has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, but has since been released from custody, per the report.

Alejandra, Pamela's mother, told TN.com that her daughter is "devastated" by the deaths of her sons.

Meanwhile, Pamela has continued to mourn her sons on Facebook. "I will never forget them... I lost my other half with you.... 😭😭😭😭" she wrote alongside photos of her late children.

