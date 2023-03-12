Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home and End 5-Month Mission at the International Space Station

Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast

By
Published on March 12, 2023 04:40 PM
Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata smile inside the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft onboard a recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tampa
Four astronauts from the SpaceX crew returned home on Saturday night. Photo: NASA/Keegan Barber

Four astronauts returned to Earth Saturday night following a five-month stay at the International Space Station.

The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew's capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico after they checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Their SpaceX flight home took less than 19 hours.

After the Dragon capsule landed just off the Florida coast near Tampa, NASA's Nicole Mann — the first Native American woman to fly in space — called the return "one heck of a ride," per the Associated Press.

The capsule of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, slowed by parachutes, approaches the surface of the waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Fla
The capsule of the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft before landing. Keegan Barber/NASA via AP

"We're happy to be home," Mann said.

While their replacements arrived more than a week ago, the astronauts were kept at the space station for a few extra days since splashdown zones were experiencing high wind and waves, per the Associated Press.

The trip home also included Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, and NASA's Josh Cassada. Mann, who is a member of Northern California's Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, said she was looking forward to feeling of wind and the smell of grass; while Wakata was looking forward to sushi, Kikina was anticipating hot tea "from [a] real cup" and Cassada was looking forward to getting his family a rescue dog.

Three Americans, three Russians and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates remained at the space station. As the AP reports, the astronauts dealt with leaking Russian capsules and delivering a replacement craft for other crew members during their time in space.

In this photo made available by NASA, clockwise from left, Expedition 68 Flight Engineers Anna Kikina of Roscosmos, Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann from NASA, and Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)
The four astronauts before their return home on Saturday. NASA via AP

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In other recent space news, *NSYNC alum Lance Bass — a certified cosmonaut himself — is serving as the narrator of the new iHeart podcast, The Last Soviet.

The eight-part series — a production from iHeartPodcasts with Kaleidoscope and Samizdat Audio — tells the story of Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev and his 313 days in space amid the collapse of the USSR. At the time, "hell was Breaking loose in Russia," Bass told PEOPLE, but the astronaut was committed to his work and just as committed to his country.

"Just to be stuck in space, it's a scary thing," Bass told PEOPLE last month. "You tell someone, 'This guy got stuck in space for 313 days.' How can anyone survive in space — and that's not even the [International Space Station]. We're talking about a smaller station where space madness really hits you. The fact that he survived that and still works in the space program today... He was a hero."

The "Bye Bye Bye" singer was previously certified by both the Russian Space Program and by NASA for the Soyuz TMA-1 spacecraft mission back in 2002. While his financial backing fell through before the 2002 mission, Bass said he and Krikalev still have something in common.

"Hearing the things when he just got into the program at a young age — all the things he needed and had to go through in Star City, we went through the exact same training," Bass said. "It's just fascinating to hear your life go through this amazing hero of a cosmonaut."

Related Articles
Lance Bass
Lance Bass Explores His Lifelong Fascination with Space Travel on Podcast Series 'The Last Soviet'
TOPSHOT - NASA astronaut Frank Rubio (R) and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev (C) and Dmitri Petelin, members of the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 68 main crew, pose in front of a bus while leaving a hotel for pre-launch preparations at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 21, 2022. - The trio is scheduled to launch aboard their Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on September 21. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Rescue Planned for ISS Crew Whose Ride Home Was Hit by Micrometeoroid: 'Space Is Not a Safe Place'
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronaut Nicole Mann shows her dreamcatcher during an interview on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann Says View of Earth from Space Station Is 'Absolutely Overwhelming'
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann waves as she leaves ahead of the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew5 Dragon, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022. - The launch, which is expected to happen today, will begin a six-month expedition on the International Space Station for the crew aboard.
Nicole Aunapu Mann Becomes First Native American Woman in Space: I Hope It 'Will Inspire'
In this NASA handout, NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann is seen during a NASA event where it was announced that she, NASA astronaut Eric Boe, and Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson are assigned to the Boeing CST-100 Starliner Crew Test Flight to the International Space Station, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 at NASAs Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Astronauts assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon were announced during the event.
Marine Pilot Set to Become First Native American Woman in Space: 'It Has Been a Long Journey'
Axiom space crew
First Civilian Crew to Visit the International Space Station Splashes Down Off Fla. Coast After Weather Delays
Axiom
Launch Successful for World's First All-Civilian Crew to Visit International Space Station
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
SpaceX landing
SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth from International Space Station, Completing Mission
U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley
NASA Astronauts Say Splashing Down in Florida 'Was A Great Relief' After Historic SpaceX Mission
spacex launch
NASA Astronauts Splash Down Near Florida in SpaceX Crew Dragon, Completing Historic Mission
SpaceX Launch
SpaceX Launches First Full NASA Crew to the International Space Station
Astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken
Historic NASA-SpaceX Launch Scrubbed Due to Weather 17 Minutes Before Scheduled Takeoff
The Crew Dragon space capsule astronauts, from front left, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide leave the Operation and Checkout Building on their way to board the capsule for a mission to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla SpaceX Crew Launch, Cape Canaveral, United States - 23 Apr 2021
SpaceX Astronauts Will Wear Diapers for Splashdown Due to a Broken Toilet: 'We're Prepared'
Astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken
American Astronauts Blast Off in Historic NASA-SpaceX Launch: 'A Unique Moment in Time'
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, stand in front of Launch Complex 39A
NASA Prepares to Send Two Astronauts to Space in Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch