Beloved Foster Mom to More Than 300 Kids Dies of COVID-19

Sue Braley is being remembered for her dedication to children.



Braley — who fostered more than 300 kids with her husband Dennis — died earlier this month of coronavirus-related complications, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Florida resident, 66, died on Jan. 20, just nine days after she woke up one morning with a sore throat, the outlet reported. Her biological daughter Carianne, 45, said her mother also suffered from a pre-existing condition, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Her husband Dennis, 67, is currently being hospitalized with COVID-19, and was admitted to the emergency room as his wife died, according to CNN.

"Right when he made it to the same hospital, that's when she passed," her grandson Thomas told the outlet.

In addition to the hundreds of children she fostered, Braley adopted seven children.

"She'd say, 'Carrie, as long as we have a home and love to give, we're going to keep giving,' " Carianne told the Orlando Sentinel, noting that her parents always took in several children at a time.

"It was amazing," added Charlyn Moore, the owner of a local private school. "Some families have enough after fostering for a year or two, but Dennis and Sue wanted to keep going."

In the wake of her mother's death, Carianne started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to help keep their family together.

"Covid-19 has rapidly and unexpectedly affected our family," she shared. "We are in immediate need to help fund family housing, shelter, food, clothes and other urgent resources for the children so that they can stay together and are not displaced."

"After all the family has been through, there is no greater way to honor the life and legacy of our beloved Susan, than to make sure the children she cared so deeply about, are able to stay together as a family," she added.

As of Sunday, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $19,000.