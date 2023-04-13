Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Are Home After Separation Surgery: 'Weight Lifted,' Says Mom

JamieLynn and AmieLynn Finley were released more than two weeks apart after a team of medical professionals in Texas performed an 11-hour operation to separate the sisters in January

Published on April 13, 2023 04:44 PM

A pair of twin girls who were conjoined and shared a liver at birth are now resting together at home nearly three months after they underwent a successful separation surgery.

JamieLynn and AmieLynn Finley, daughters to Amanda Arciniega and James Finley, were recently discharged from Cook Children's Medical Center, where they recovered from an intense operation in January, the hospital announced in a press release.

The twins, who were born in October 2022, made history in January as the first conjoined twins to be separated at the hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

The sisters went home to live with their family more than weeks apart: JamieLynn was first on March 21, followed by Amie on April 7, according to Tuesday's release.

Amie required additional care in the neonatal intensive care unit while she recovered from a separate chest surgery, per the release.

"It's definitely a weight lifted," Arciniega said in a statement. "I'm excited and happy, it's a lot of emotions."

JamieLynn and AmieLynn, Conjoined Twin Girls Separated at Cook Children’s Medical Center Make History
Courtesy of Cook Children’s Medical Center

January's separation operation took 11 hours to complete, according to a previous press release from Cook Children's Medical Center.

The hospital said more than a dozen medical professionals — including four pediatric surgeons, three anesthesiologists and two plastic surgeons, one for each girl — assisted during the procedure.

"Some moments are just so hard, you have to stay positive, you have to keep the right mindset," Finley said, according to NBC affiliate KXAS-TV.

JamieLynn, two older siblings and a cousin joined her parents on April 7 as they brought Amie home for the first time, according to the hospital.

The twins now reportedly share a room at their home in Fort Worth.

conjoined twins go home
WFAA

"This is kind of the beginning again," Finley said as he cradled JamieLynn in video footage released by the hospital. "Surgery was one beginning and now we're going home to another beginning."

However, the family still has "a long way to go," Arciniega said.

Amie — "the quiet twin compared to feisty JamieLynn," according to the hospital — developed scoliosis due to a tendency to lean away from her twin sister when they were conjoined at the chest.

Both girls require additional rehabilitation following the separation surgery "to help them reach their full potential," their medical team said.

The EECU Community Foundation has started a special fund for the Finley twins.

"Caring for the twins will be complex," the nonprofit says on the fund's website, "and your donations will support not only the twin's needs, but also the rest of the family."

