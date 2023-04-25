Formerly Conjoined Twins, 6 Months, Get Their Own Baby Shower at Home: 'Everything's Good,' Says Mom

A family in Texas is celebrating the lives of their formerly conjoined twin girls.

JamieLynn and AmieLynn Finley, 6 months, were born on Oct. 3, 2022, to parents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley of Fort Worth, Texas. Three months later, the pair became the first set of conjoined twins to be separated at Cook Children's Medical Center.

The girls went home separately about three months later: JamieLynn was first on March 21, followed by AmieLynn on April 7, the hospital previously shared in a press release.

And last weekend, their family held a special baby shower to celebrate, according to Good Morning America, which captured footage of the adorable event.

Among the guests was Brianne Galban, a nurse who took care of the twins during their stay at the hospital. "I'm so excited to see them, meet all their family," she told GMA. "I love them now. They're like part of my family."

As for how they're doing, their mom said "everything's good" now that they're out of the hospital and back home.

It took 11 hours to complete the surgery that separated JamieLynn and AmieLynn three months after they were born, according to Cook Children's Medical Center.

The team of doctors was made up of more than a dozen medical professionals, including four pediatric surgeons, three anesthesiologists and two plastic surgeons — one for each girl.

AmieLynn also required additional care while she recovered from a separate chest surgery, per the hospital.

But much has changed in the months since the twins were separated. Although their mom told GMA they "still have a lot of therapy," several family members were even able to hold them at the shower.

The girls' parents, told the outlet already seeing their little personalities shine through, and are looking forward to what comes next.

"This is kind of the beginning again," dad James Finley previously told NBC affiliate KXAS-TV.

"Surgery was one beginning and now we're going home to another beginning."

In a statement released when the twins went home, Arciniega told the hospital "it's definitely a weight lifted."

"I'm excited and happy," the mom added. "It's a lot of emotions."