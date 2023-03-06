Former White House Official Dies of Injuries Following Jet Turbulence

Dana J. Hyde served under both the Clinton and Obama administrations, and also contributed to the 9/11 Commission

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 6, 2023 11:45 PM
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Dana J. Hyde attends The 30th Annual Africa-America Institute Awards Gala at Gotham Hall on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)
Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

A passenger who died on a private jet that hit heavy turbulence while flying over New England was identified Monday as a prominent Washington, D.C. lawyer who served on both the Clinton and Obama administrations, as well as the 9/11 Commission.

Dana J. Hyde was named by the Connecticut State Troopers, one of the agencies investigating an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Friday, according to NBC News.

According to Hyde's personal bio, she worked as chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, associate director at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state, under President Barack Obama.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: Dana J. Hyde speaks during the 30th Annual Awards Gala hosted by The Africa-America Institute at Gotham Hall on September 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The African-American Institute)
Thos Robinson/Getty

Furthermore, she also served as counsel to the 9/11 Commission and as special assistant to the deputy attorney general in President Bill Clinton's administration.

Five people were aboard the jet that was shaken by severe turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, per the Associated Press.

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama(Rear L), and US Secretary of State John Kerry(Rear R) applaud as Ghana Finance Minister Seth Terkper(Front L) and Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), shake hands after signing the Ghana Compact during ceremonies at the State Department August 6, 2014 in Washington, DC. The US governments Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) releases the second MCC compact of $498 million for investment in the transformation of Ghanas electricity sector and the stimulation of private investment in the area. Over 50 African leaders are in Washington attending the three-day US-Africa Summit. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty

Two of the other passengers on the plane were Hyde's husband, Jonathan Chambers, and the couple's son. None on board, including two crew members, were reported injured.

The plane was confirmed to be owned by a company called Conexon, headed by Chambers, according to NBC News.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and FBI are investigating the incident, per ABC-7, and will analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information such as weather data.

