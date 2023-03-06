Former White House Official Dies of Injuries Following Jet Turbulence

A passenger who died on a private jet that hit heavy turbulence while flying over New England was identified Monday as a prominent Washington, D.C. lawyer who served on both the Clinton and Obama administrations, as well as the 9/11 Commission.

Dana J. Hyde was named by the Connecticut State Troopers, one of the agencies investigating an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport Friday, according to NBC News.

According to Hyde's personal bio, she worked as chief executive officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, associate director at the White House Office of Management and Budget, and senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state, under President Barack Obama.

Thos Robinson/Getty

Furthermore, she also served as counsel to the 9/11 Commission and as special assistant to the deputy attorney general in President Bill Clinton's administration.

Five people were aboard the jet that was shaken by severe turbulence late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia, said Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, per the Associated Press.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty

Two of the other passengers on the plane were Hyde's husband, Jonathan Chambers, and the couple's son. None on board, including two crew members, were reported injured.

The plane was confirmed to be owned by a company called Conexon, headed by Chambers, according to NBC News.

Both the National Transportation Safety Board and FBI are investigating the incident, per ABC-7, and will analyze information from the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and other sources of information such as weather data.