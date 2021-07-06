Former Vanderbilt Track Star Drowns Alongside Sister in Boating Accident: 'Two Beautiful Girls'

Teegan Hill, 31, was celebrating her birthday on July 4 when she and her sister Troinee Broom, 28, fell overboard

A pair of Texas sisters — one a teacher and the other an attorney and former Vanderbilt University track star — were killed in a boating accident after they fell overboard and drowned.

Teegan Hill, 31, and her sister Troinee Broom, 28, were out with friends on Lewisville Lake on Sunday when they were thrown from their boat and did not resurface, the City of Highland Village said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The sisters had rented a boat with friends to celebrate Hill's July 4 birthday when it began taking on water with 12 people, including the driver, on board, KDFW reported. The bodies of Hill and Broom, who were not wearing life jackets, were recovered on Sunday night, according to KTVT.

"They were like two peas in a pod. They did everything together," the girls' father Antroin Broom told KDFW. "Two beautiful girls. They loved life, they loved people. I just ask people to pray for me and my family."

Broom was reportedly a kindergarten teacher in Dallas, while Hill was an associate attorney at The Bassett Firm, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A graduate of Thurgood Marshall School of Law, she was also a star runner on Vanderbilt's track and field team.

"It's difficult for me to process the tragic news of the deaths of Teegan Hill and her sister, Troinee," Vanderbilt athletics director Candice Storey Lee wrote on Twitter. "I remember Teegan's talent on the track, but even more so as a sweet and kind woman. Our hearts go out to her family, teammates and all who loved her. She's forever a Commodore."

Hill specialized in the 200-meter run and 400, and at the Ole Miss Invitational in 2009, ran 24.48 seconds in the outdoor 200, the 10th-fastest time in Vanderbilt history, The Tennessean reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, and officials are looking into whether the boat was overloaded, according to KTVT.