Former Thai Navy SEAL Dies During Rescue Effort to Save Youth Soccer Team Trapped in Cave

A former Thai Navy SEAL, who volunteered in rescue efforts to save the 13 members of a youth soccer team trapped in a Thailand cave, has died.

On Thursday evening, the military diver, who was identified as retired Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Saman Kunam, died near the Tham Luang caves after an attempt to supply one of the chambers with oxygen tanks, according to local media reports.

“This mission is really scary and dangerous,” Chiang Rai’s deputy governor Passakorn Boonyaluck said at a press conference as reported by the Washington Post.

“It was sad news, a former Seal who volunteered to help died last night about 2am,” Boonyaluck told reporters, according to Channel News Asia. “His job was to deliver oxygen (in the cave). He did not have enough on his way back.”

Boonyaluck and local authorities confirmed that Kunam lost consciousness after placing oxygen tanks in the cave complex. First aid was administered but he could not be revived and subsequently died.

The soccer players (ages 11-16) and their 25-year-old coach were found late Monday after rescue teams, including members of the U.S. military, had been searching the flooded cave for the team since June 23, Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said, according to the Associated Press.

In a video posted by the Thai Navy SEALS on their Facebook page Tuesday, the soccer team is seen inside the partially flooded cavern wrapped in foil blankets. As their faces are lit by a flashlight one by one, each boy introduces himself by folding their hands and saying they are healthy, according to the New York Times.

A doctor sitting with the soccer team also asks, “What do the 13 of you want to say to your fans? Everybody in this world has been following your news.”

Rescue teams are now working to determine just how they’ll get the children out safely as monsoons threaten the area.

A pair of Thai Navy doctors has remained with the boys in the cave as officials work to determine how to free the team, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

The boys do not know how to swim, creating another complication for rescue teams.

Meanwhile, friends and family huddled around the opening, praying and performing rituals as the search for the children continued.