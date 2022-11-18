Former Teacher, Who Filmed OnlyFans Content in Her Classroom, Says Her Salary 'Did Not Pay Enough'

"This was a very big mistake," says Samantha Peer, who left her job at an Arizona middle school after members of her community discovered her explicit content on the subscription app

By
Published on November 18, 2022 05:33 PM
Samantha Peer aka Khloe Karter
Photo: Khloe Karter/Youtube

A former Arizona teacher says she began filming explicit content and posting it to the paid subscription service OnlyFans because her family was struggling financially and she needed to make additional money just to get by.

Samantha Peer resigned from the Lake Havasu Unified School District (LHUSD) on Oct. 31 after videos from her OnlyFans account were discovered within her community, according to the Today News-Herald and Insider.

Peer was working as an eighth grade science teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School in Lake Havasu when she made and shared the videos, including one filmed in her classroom.

Her husband Dillon Peer, who worked as a fourth grade teacher at Nautilus Elementary in the same district, also appeared on the OnlyFans page, the News-Herald reported. He was fired on Nov. 4.

In a video message posted last Friday, Peer (who goes by the name Khloe Karter online) said she "felt trapped in my financial situation" and believed making videos for OnlyFans "was the only way my family would be able to survive."

Peer said she began making OnlyFans content over the summer in order to afford "basic necessities" after taking on numerous other opportunities outside of school contract time "to make ends meet."

She also claimed her family was unable "to survive on our two teacher incomes."

"I don't think it's fair that I have to sacrifice my own children's time because our professional salary did not pay enough," she said in the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Peer, she was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 24 after "a community member" expressed concerns about her content to both police and school officials. She said she later opted to leave — and was not fired — after school officials promised "not to publicize what was going on."

Her husband, who worked as a long-term substitute teacher, was let go after colleagues found her photos, Peer claims.

Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu Unified School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It is unclear exactly how students came upon Peer's page. To protect herself, Peer said she had created her pseudonym and prevented users in the state of Arizona from accessing her OnlyFans account.

"Students were not aware of my social medias, nor did they follow me until after I had resigned from the district," Peer said in the video.

Still, many parents of students in the district are upset over the situation. One mom, Alea Bilski, told CBS affiliate KPHO she is "absolutely outraged."

"Our kids shouldn't have been exposed to this," she added.

Kristina Minor, a mom of a student at Thunderbolt, said a friend's daughter "is mortified over the situation" after seeing her desk in one of the videos, KPHO reported. Minor told the outlet that she found Peer's explicit content herself.

Peer said she "wholly" regrets making the classroom video, which she said was done "during after school hours" and was not in the presence of minors.

LHUSD confirmed the claim in a Nov. 7 email to families, according to the News-Herald.

Peer said she is now being harassed by parents and students, both in person and online, and says she doesn't deserve such treatment.

"I don't believe my name should be smeared throughout the community when I made one mistake that didn't affect anybody until other adults began allowing children to access my content," she said.

In another video posted Monday, Peer responded to her critics who suggested she previously showed a "lack of remorse."

"I know this was a very big mistake," Peer said. "I never defended myself, saying this is an okay thing to do. Looking back at it, I would never do that again."

Related Articles
Streamer Amouranth Accuses Husband of Abuse
Streamer Amouranth Is 'Taking a Break' from the Spotlight After Revealing Her Allegedly Abusive Marriage
Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen Says Her Dad Told Her to Shut 'Down' Her OnlyFans: 'He Took My Sexy Feel Away'
walt whitman high school
Disgraced Maryland Rowing Coach Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence for Sexually Abusing Girls on His Team
GMS Facility dog Meg
Ohio Middle School Facility Dog Gets Her Own Adorable Yearbook Photo: 'She Brings Happiness'
Michelle Vargas
'Beloved and Respected' Florida Teacher Dies on Her Birthday While Saving Son with Autism from Drowning
Courtney Tillia
OnlyFans Creators Say They've 'Lost Trust' in Platform After Pornography Ban Reversal: 'Not Happy'
Marka Lee Bodine
Texas Teacher Who Sexually Abused Middle School Boy Has Prison Sentence Delayed After Giving Birth
fifth-graders decorate a bulletin board outside their classroom
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Brooke McLaughlin
Maine 7th Grader Who Loved Animals Is Found Slain in Home, and Minor Who Knew Her Is Suspect
N.Y. Boy Honored For Saving Choking Friend At School David Diaz
N.Y. Boy, 7, Saves Choking Friend With Heimlich Maneuver He Learned on 'The Good Doctor'
Menstrual products
Texas Teacher Says 'Community Blew Me Away' by Supporting Her Work to Give Students Free Menstrual Products
Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uvalde Police Supervisor Didn't Reply When Cop Asked to Shoot Before Gunman Entered School: Report
Denise Richards - 4th of July
Denise Richards Poses in Itty-Bitty Flag Bikini to Celebrate July 4th After Joining OnlyFans
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't want the people on the Holland America's Zandaam where four people died and others are sick to be treated in Florida, saying the state doesn't have the capacity to treat outsiders as the coronavirus outbreak spreads Virus Outbreak Florida, Miami Gardens, United States - 30 Mar 2020
What to Know About Florida's Controversial New Bill Banning LGBTQ Topics in Schools
Taylor Mora
Teacher's Powerful TikTok Video Shares Sad Reality of Job in Era of School Shootings