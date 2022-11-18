Former Teacher, Who Filmed OnlyFans Content in Her Classroom, Says Her Salary 'Did Not Pay Enough'

A former Arizona teacher says she began filming explicit content and posting it to the paid subscription service OnlyFans because her family was struggling financially and she needed to make additional money just to get by.

Samantha Peer resigned from the Lake Havasu Unified School District (LHUSD) on Oct. 31 after videos from her OnlyFans account were discovered within her community, according to the Today News-Herald and Insider.

Peer was working as an eighth grade science teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School in Lake Havasu when she made and shared the videos, including one filmed in her classroom.

Her husband Dillon Peer, who worked as a fourth grade teacher at Nautilus Elementary in the same district, also appeared on the OnlyFans page, the News-Herald reported. He was fired on Nov. 4.

In a video message posted last Friday, Peer (who goes by the name Khloe Karter online) said she "felt trapped in my financial situation" and believed making videos for OnlyFans "was the only way my family would be able to survive."

Peer said she began making OnlyFans content over the summer in order to afford "basic necessities" after taking on numerous other opportunities outside of school contract time "to make ends meet."

She also claimed her family was unable "to survive on our two teacher incomes."

"I don't think it's fair that I have to sacrifice my own children's time because our professional salary did not pay enough," she said in the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Peer, she was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 24 after "a community member" expressed concerns about her content to both police and school officials. She said she later opted to leave — and was not fired — after school officials promised "not to publicize what was going on."

Her husband, who worked as a long-term substitute teacher, was let go after colleagues found her photos, Peer claims.

Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu Unified School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It is unclear exactly how students came upon Peer's page. To protect herself, Peer said she had created her pseudonym and prevented users in the state of Arizona from accessing her OnlyFans account.

"Students were not aware of my social medias, nor did they follow me until after I had resigned from the district," Peer said in the video.

Still, many parents of students in the district are upset over the situation. One mom, Alea Bilski, told CBS affiliate KPHO she is "absolutely outraged."

"Our kids shouldn't have been exposed to this," she added.

Kristina Minor, a mom of a student at Thunderbolt, said a friend's daughter "is mortified over the situation" after seeing her desk in one of the videos, KPHO reported. Minor told the outlet that she found Peer's explicit content herself.

Peer said she "wholly" regrets making the classroom video, which she said was done "during after school hours" and was not in the presence of minors.

LHUSD confirmed the claim in a Nov. 7 email to families, according to the News-Herald.

Peer said she is now being harassed by parents and students, both in person and online, and says she doesn't deserve such treatment.

"I don't believe my name should be smeared throughout the community when I made one mistake that didn't affect anybody until other adults began allowing children to access my content," she said.

In another video posted Monday, Peer responded to her critics who suggested she previously showed a "lack of remorse."

"I know this was a very big mistake," Peer said. "I never defended myself, saying this is an okay thing to do. Looking back at it, I would never do that again."