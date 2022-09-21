Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home

Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which reportedly belonged to Menard

By
Published on September 21, 2022

Former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard has been identified as one of two people found dead inside a Woonsocket home earlier this week.

Menard and a second individual, who has not been identified, were discovered inside a home on Monday, the Rhode Island Medical Examiners Office said Wednesday in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Police said the two bodies were "severely decomposed" when officials arrived at the residence, which belonged to Menard, according to previous reports from CBS affiliate WPRI-TV and NBC affiliate WJAR.

Menard's cause of death is still pending, the medical examiner said in Wednesday's release. She was 74.

Officials located the bodies Monday after neighbors told them that they hadn't seen the residents of the home for "a couple of weeks," The Providence Journal previously reported.

Freddie Herrera, who lives next door to the home where Menard's body was found, told reporters that he tried to call his neighbors every day, but to no avail, per ABC affiliate WLNE-TV.

Herrera said he noticed a "really strong smell" on Sunday, but wasn't sure where exactly it was coming from, per the report.

The next day, he checked around outside his neighbor's home and saw "a lot of flies around the windows," leading him to call authorities.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said an "elderly male and female" were found dead inside the residence on Marian Lane, per WPRI and WJAR. It remains unclear how the two individuals died, but foul play is not suspected.

"There's no outward signs of any foul play or any type of a struggle," Oates said, according to NBC News. "We're aware that both of these individuals, if they're who we think they are, had medical issues that were pretty significant."

Menard was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor, serving from 1995 to 2009, according to the city's website.

The office of Woonsocket's current mayor, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

