Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly's Cause of Death Confirmed by Medical Examiner

Former playmate Ashley Mattingly's cause of death has been revealed.

Mattingly, who died by suicide in April, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, TMZ reported Friday. The report also revealed that Mattingly, 33, had opioids and benzodiazepines in her system.

Mattingly was found unresponsive in her home outside of Austin, Texas, after a friend called police asking for a wellness check because they had not heard from her, Mattingly's siblings William and Christy Mattingly told PEOPLE in April.

"We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life," William and Christy said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Mattingly, who appeared as Playboy‘s Miss March in 2011, struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, the siblings said, but she had recently moved closer to home "and was working toward getting better."

William and Christy said that their sister "will continue to live on through nieces whom she loved dearly and always thought of no matter how far away she was, a twin brother, two sisters and numerous other friends and family members."

"We will forever cherish her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed. We look forward to seeing her again," they said. "Our hope is that Ashley’s story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention. We love you Ashley."

Former playmate Carrie Stevens shared some words in tribute to Mattingly on social media after her death.

"I am devastated. My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister," Stevens, 51, wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the two women with Hugh Hefner.

The Travis County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.