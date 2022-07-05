“He was a true inspiration and mentor to many,” wrote former colleague William Seiders on Monday

Popular Pennsylvania News Anchor Robb Hanrahan Dies at 60: 'This One Really Hurts'

Robb Hanrahan, a popular former news anchor who most recently worked for CBS affiliate WHP-TV in Pennsylvania, has died, the news station announced on Monday. He was 60.

"Robb's contributions during his time with CBS 21 and the amazing connections he made with everyone who worked at the station are immeasurable," WHP-TV said in a statement. "He will be greatly missed."

The outlet did not announce Hanrahan's cause of death.

Before joining WHP-TV, Hanrahan also served as an anchor for WFOR-TV in Miami, Florida. He and his colleagues were honored with a National Edward R. Murrow Award for covering a shooting at Miami International Airport in 2006.

According to PennLive, Hanrahan suffered a massive heart attack in 2020 that was nearly fatal. As a result, the television journalist retired in February 2021 to focus on his health and spend more time with his family. After his retirement, he told the outlet that he received many letters of support from fans.

Friends and colleagues of Hanrahan posted tributes to social media following the news of his death.

"Longtime @CBS21NEWS anchor Robb Hanrahan has died," Joel D. Smith, co-anchor of WHP-TV's evening and late night news broadcasts, said in a tweet on Monday.

"He was such a pro and leader in the newsroom but retired about 2 years ago after a heart attack," he continued. "I still miss that smile & our talks. A huge loss for so many. Please keep his family in your prayers."

WHP-TV news photographer William Seiders added: "An extremely sad day for me and my former @CBS21NEWS family as we have lost our dear friend Robb Hanrahan. He was a true inspiration and mentor to many and I will miss his friendship. RIP good sir."

Tom Russell, the chief meteorologist at WHP-TV, shared a picture of him and Hanrahan working together on Independence Day in 2019.