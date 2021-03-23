Former intelligence director John Ratcliffe said "usually we have multiple sensors that" are detecting UFOs

'Unexplained' UFO Sightings Haven't 'Been Made Public,' Former Official Says Before U.S. Report

An upcoming government report on unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, is set to feature information that doesn't come with an easy explanation, according to a former national intelligence official.

Last week, former President Donald Trump's former intelligence director John Ratcliffe appeared during a segment on Fox News, where he was asked about the upcoming government report on UFOs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a clip shared on social media from the segment by Washington Examiner's Daniel Chaitin, Ratcliffe, 55, is seen telling Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that "there are a lot more sightings than have been made public."

"Some of those have been declassified," he said. "And when we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery, that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate, that we don't have the technology for or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom."

"So in short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain," Ratcliffe added. "There are actually quite a few of those and I think that that information is being gathered and will be put out in a way that the American people can see."

According to Ratcliffe — who was director of national intelligence for about eight months at the end of Trump's presidential term — a "plausible explanation" is always searched for, but is not always found.

"Weather can cause disturbances, visual disturbances, [and] sometimes we wonder whether or not our adversaries have technologies that are a little bit further down the road than we thought or than we realized," he notes. "But there are instances where we don't have good explanations for some of the things that we've seen."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Asked by Bartiromo, 53, where exactly the unidentified objects that he had mentioned were spotted, Ratcliffe said, "Actually, all over the world. There have been sightings all over the world."

"It's not just a pilot or a satellite or some intelligence collection, usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things," Ratcliffe adds. "They're unexplained phenomenon and there's actually quite a few more than have been made public."

RELATED VIDEO: Pentagon Authorizes Release of U.S. Navy Videos Showing 'Unidentified' Flying Objects

According to USA Today, the forthcoming report is expected to be released later this year on June 1, as Bartiromo noted during his guest appearance.