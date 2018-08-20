Former Model Suffers Injuries, Requires Eye Surgery After Dog Bites Her in Face at Restaurant

A former model is on the road to recovery after a dog bit her in the face at a Colorado restaurant earlier this month, PEOPLE confirms.

Video footage obtained by PEOPLE shows the unnamed woman petting the black and white husky on Aug. 7 at Rockabillies Bar & Grill in Arvada. Suddenly, the dog is seen jumping up and biting the woman in her face. The dog’s owner, a blonde woman, and a man police identified as the victim’s boyfriend are shown rushing to the her aid.

“The dog owner can be seen immediately leaving the patio and did not leave any information,” police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, with officials noting that the woman suffered “serious injuries” and required eye surgery.

Now, David Snelling, a spokesman for the Arvada Police Department, says the victim is doing well and has returned to work at a local Sam’s Club. He described her as an “incredibly nice woman,” and says everyone involved in the incident has been identified and interviewed, however, authorities are not revealing their names.

The victim, who told KDVR that she is a former model, said she loves animals and does not want the dog to face consequences for the attack. She said she was relieved to learn that the dog will be tested for rabies.

It is unclear whether the animal has been tested yet.

Bar owner Jim Nigg said he and staff members were told that the animal was a foster dog, according to KMGH.

“The girl that actually got bit was thinking about adopting the dog,” Nigg told the station. “I think she changed her mind.

Rockabillies staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. In the wake of the incident, staff posted a sign that read, “Due to liability of this establishment, no dogs on the patio,” KMGH reports.