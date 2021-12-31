Former Miss Mississippi Kathy Manning Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 59

Manning, who was the second runner-up in the Miss America pageant in 1985, died Dec. 23 at the age of 59

Miss Mississippi 1984 died from complications of COVID-19 last week, at the age of 59.

Manning, who went on to be the second runner-up in the Miss America contest in 1985, died on Dec. 23 in Collierville, Tenn, according to her obituary.

"For the many people who knew her, she was someone who loved to connect with people from many different walks of life — and really get to know them for who they are and what brought them joy," her obituary reads.

She is survived by her three children, her brother, her mother, and many cousins and other extended family members.

Manning wore many hats throughout her career, graduating from Ole Miss with a psychology degree, working as a model for brands including Coppertone and Maybelline, and touring with the USO in Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean.

She was also a singer, working as a Christian recording artist and entertainer for weddings and baptisms, and served as a weather reporter for Memphis ABC affiliate WHBQ 13.

According to her obituary, Manning was also an active philanthropist, working with many charities, including the Memphis Humane Society, Alzheimer's Day Care Centers, Palmer Home for Children, Crisis Center, and Orpheum Memphis.

From her obituary: "In all of these and more, she left a mark on nearly everyone she met. During her high school, college, and recent grad years, she was known as Mississippi's Sweetheart. And after moving to Memphis, many people viewed her as the heart of the city. And our hearts ache in her loud absence, especially during this holiday season."

A visitation was held on Dec. 29, followed by a private burial attended by Manning's friends and family on Dec. 30.