Former Illinois News Anchor, 42, Dies After Sudden Illness on Vacation with Her 'Beautiful Family'

Lesley Swick Van Ness was on vacation in Florida when she "fell ill and was hospitalized," a colleague shared in a statement

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on April 14, 2023 11:31 AM
Lesley Van Ness
Lesley Swick Van Ness. Photo: Lesley Van Ness/Twitter

Lesley Swick Van Ness, a former news anchor in Illinois, has died. She was 42.

She died on Monday following a sudden illness while on vacation with her family, according to NBC affiliate WGEM-TV, the station where she worked for over a decade.

"Lesley had been on vacation with her beautiful family in Florida when she fell ill and was hospitalized last Thursday," Jennifer Dale, the vice president of recruiting at Gray Television, where Van Ness was working at the time of her death, wrote in a statement, per Muddy River News.

"It is with a very heavy heart that we share some devastating news with you. Lesley Van Ness, who we have been so fortunate to have as part of the Gray family, passed away this (Monday) morning," Dale wrote. "Lesley and her husband Tom have two precious young boys. Please keep all of them in your prayers."

Additional information about her death was not shared, although according to her obituary, she died in Naples.

Van Ness began her career with WGEM-TV as an intern, getting hired by the Quincy station after graduating from Illinois State University, according to her LinkedIn page.

In their tribute, the station shared that she joined them as a reporter in 2003, going on to become a weekend anchor in 2006 and finally, an evening anchor in 2008.

That last position was one she "held for almost nine years," she wrote on LinkedIn.

As her "family priorities changed," Van Ness made a career change in 2016, becoming a corporate recruiter for Quincy Media, which was acquired by Gray Television in 2021.

"Now, I have the incredible opportunity to grow Gray's recruitment initiative into one of the best in this industry," Van Ness, who worked as their director of talent acquisition at the time of her death, wrote on LinkedIn.

Many who worked with Van Ness mourned her death as they reflected on the impact she had on them personally and professionally.

"She wasn't afraid to do the dirty work and wasn't afraid to work the extra hour, especially if it was something that was really impacting the community," WGEM meteorologist Brian Inman told the station.

Lesley Van Ness
Lesley Swick Van Ness. Lesley Van Ness/Twitter

A colleague at Quincy Media said she "helped countless journalists and employees find their first jobs in broadcasting" and "was the picture of health, positivity and energy."

Sharing one story that exemplified "her heart," anchor Jenise Rebholz wrote that after announcing her own pregnancy, Van Ness "handed me a stack of 20+ maternity work dresses she no longer needed."

"She didn't ask for anything in return," added Rebholz. "She loved helping the younger generation of news people, especially women. She was a true cheerleader."

Natalie Will, who started as an intern at WGEM on the same day as Van Ness, wrote that "From the first conversation I had with her, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with."

Added the anchor, "She was fierce and driven, and equally loyal, compassionate and caring. She will be greatly missed."

