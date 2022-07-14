Mark Fleischman, Former Studio 54 Owner, Dead by Assisted Suicide at 82

"I am taking a gentle way out," Mark Fleischman said in an interview before traveling to Switzerland, where assisted suicide has been legal since 1942

Mark Fleischman, who owned New York City's famed Studio 54 in the 1980s, has died.

The former club impresario died at Dignitas, an assisted-suicide clinic in Switzerland, on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets including The Washington Post and the BBC. He was 82.

Fleischman's business partner, Danny Fitzgerald, also confirmed the news via Fleischman's wife, Mimi, in a Facebook post.

"I wanted to let you know that Mark passed bravely and peacefully this morning," Mimi wrote in a text to Fitzgerald, according to the post.

Last month, Fleischman spoke to The New York Post of his plans to end his life, which he told the newspaper had become unbearable due to an undiagnosed medical condition.

"I can't walk, my speech is f---ed up, and I can't do anything for myself," he told the outlet. "My wife helps me get into bed and I can't dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me."

Fleischman bought Studio 54 — which opened in New York City in 1977 and became a raucous hangout for celebrities — from founders Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager in the early 1980s.

Mark Fleischman at Studio 54 Credit: Adam Scull/Photolink/Shutterstock

The businessman first became ill in 2016, according to the BBC. He was having trouble with his motor skills, but doctors were unable to pinpoint his cause of condition.

"Doctors originally thought he had a form of Parkinson's," his wife Mimi told The New York Post. "But it is not that. Nobody knows what he has."

After a previous suicide attempt two years ago, Fleischman contacted Dignitas, which assists terminally ill people in ending their lives, the Post reported. Assisted suicide has been legal in Switzerland since 1942.

In March, novelist Amy Bloom spoke to PEOPLE about her husband, Brian Ameche, who chose to end his life at the same clinic. Ameche had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. "He knew what he wanted. He wanted to control his death and he wanted my support," said Bloom, who shared their story in the memoir In Love. "He'd made up his mind after 48 hours and never wavered."

For Fleischman's part, he told The New York Post that he was okay with sharing his very private decision publicly.

"At 82, I decided, why keep it a secret? I lived on my own terms. I am not afraid of anything. Not even death," he said. "I look forward to it. I don't believe in the hereafter. But I want to know what happens when I die. I'm curious. If I do come back as something else, I think it will be a wolf or a polar bear, an animal that has a good life."