Former Foster Child Who Adopted 6 Boys Says She's Open to More: 'I Just Haven’t Met Them Yet'

Jessica Benzakein doesn’t have to look far to find similarities with the six boys she adopted earlier this year — after all, she was once in their shoes.

The 46-year-old mom, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was inspired to help children in need of a home after she endured physical and sexual abuse throughout her childhood, which led to her being placed in foster care, she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Benzakein spent six years in foster care until she aged out of the system when she turned 18, having never known what it was to be a part of a traditional loving household. Because of this, she grew believing she simply “didn’t need” a family.

But Benzakein’s perspective would shift during college, when she often found herself alone. That’s when she eventually recognized the importance of family — and realized it wasn’t too late to make her own.

“I started thinking, maybe having a home base, someplace that you can go home to where they’re okay with having you, that’s a good idea,” she says “So that was the first time. And then throughout my twenties, I tried to build a family.”

A decade later she welcomed her two children, Eli, now 14, and Brenna, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband. But as time passed, Benzakein never forgot about her experience in foster care and the thousands of children who go through the system each year.

That’s why in the summer of 2015, Benzakein opened her home to brothers Kendrick, now 6, and T.J., 4, followed by siblings Will, 18, Carter, 14, and Sidney, 13, by the fall. A year later, Buddy, 8, joined their happy bunch.

On Jan. 3 of this year, the boys, along with Eli and Brenna, visited a Wisconsin courthouse with Benzakein to finalize adoption papers that solidified what they already knew: they were a family.

“We very much believed that no one could tell us we weren’t a family,” Benzakein says of the special day. “We know who our family is. But what I liked about most about [the adoption day] was — now it was official. I had birth certificates, I had the forms, and I had the documents.”

“Now that I have this adoption form, you cannot tell me we are not family,” she added. “Because we really are.”

There are 428,000 children in foster care throughout the United States on any given day, according to the Adoption Network. Only 135,000 a year find permanent homes, and more than 43,000 spend five years or more waiting for an adoptive family to come along. The average age of a child in foster care is just 8 years old, the organization reports.

Knowing their hardships firsthand, Benzakein cherishes the impact she’s made on the lives of the six boys — and she’s leaving room for others.

“I still feel like there might be one or two more kids out there destined to be here, too,” she says. “I just haven’t met them yet. But I feel like this is my purpose. I know this is my purpose.”