Former Beverage Cart Attendant 'Forced' to Endure Sexual Harassment by Wealthy Golf Club Members: Lawsuit

In court documents, Peyton Stover says management at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, California, sided with members when she approached them about the alleged harassment

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 11:24 AM
Former Golf Club Employee Files $15M Lawsuit, Alleges Wealthy Members Groped and Kissed Her. Courtesy: Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law
Photo: Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law

A former beverage cart attendant is suing a golf club for over $15 million after she says she was groped and sexually harassed by members while working there.

In documents obtained by PEOPLE and filed in Orange County Superior Court on Jan. 24, 26-year-old Peyton Stover claims that management at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, California, failed to protect her from harassment and assault by its affluent members.

"A lawsuit filed today says a Seal Beach golf club forced a young beverage cart attendant to endure club members' ongoing sexual advances," reads a release from Stover's law firm obtained by PEOPLE.

Stover, originally from Washington state, was hired to serve refreshments at the upscale golf club in April 2019, her lawyer, Raymond Babaian said in a statement. However, within months of starting the job, Stover "complained that members repeatedly touched and propositioned her and forced her to drink with them."

According to the court complaint obtained by PEOPLE, one member allegedly told Stover he would pay $300 to see her breasts and then lifted her shirt in the presence of other members. The member allegedly pushed her against a golf cart and poured alcohol on her to force her to drink.

Stover claimed another club member kissed and threw money at her and asked her to move into a spare room above his garage — a request she denied. A different member also allegedly "attempted to groom" Stover by asking her to start a sex toy business with him.

Former Golf Club Employee Files $15M Lawsuit, Alleges Wealthy Members Groped and Kissed Her. Courtesy: Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law
Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law

"I was really scared and nervous," Stover said in a statement to PEOPLE. "I didn't have any support, and I was convinced they were not going to do anything to protect me."

Stover alleged she was encouraged by the club to give out her personal phone number so members could contact her about drinks and that some used the information to send her explicit messages, according to the court documents.

She claimed when she approached management about the harassment, their response implied club members "pay enough" to do "as they wish," Babaian said in a statement.

"Old Ranch expected [Stover] to keep club members happy and as a result, she felt as though she had no other choice but to allow this conduct to continue despite her prior cries for help," according to the suit, signed by Babaian, a partner at Valiant Law.

Old Ranch General Manager Frank Herrera said he could not "comment on open legal proceedings" when reached by PEOPLE. Manager Mitchel Queen, who is named in the lawsuit, did not respond.

PEOPLE also reached out to Old Ranch's parent company, Invited, formerly known as ClubCorp, for comment, but did not immediately hear back. The company is based in Dallas, Texas, and owns or operates more than 200 golf and country clubs worldwide, their website says.

Former Golf Club Employee Files $15M Lawsuit, Alleges Wealthy Members Groped and Kissed Her. Courtesy: Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law
Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law

According to court documents, Stover is pursuing economic damages above $5,000,000 and compensatory and non-economic damages over $10,000,00. Additionally, she claims Old Ranch required her to work long hours without meals or rest breaks, and she is seeking compensation for underpayment of wages and "other wage-and-hour violations."

"It's shocking that any employer would tell an employee that club members pay enough to grope who they want, but that's exactly what the Old Ranch told my client," Babaian said in a release obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on

"A country club is not a 'gentleman's lounge' where women are just there to be objectified," he continued. "No employee should have to submit to inhumane and degrading acts in exchange for having a job that pays her living expenses. The club took advantage of an inexperienced and scared employee because it wanted to put profits over safety."

Babaian said Old Ranch viewed Stover as "another revenue-producing tool to help the club boost the bottom line."

Stover called her time at the golf club "the most traumatic experience I ever had."

"It took a long time after leaving that place for me to feel stronger," she told PEOPLE in a statement. "This really hurt my feelings of self-worth."

Related Articles
Disneyland
Disneyland Employees Accused of Laughing at Disabled Woman Before Injury That Led to Her Death
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson Sued for $5 Million, Accused of Raping Woman in N.Y. in 1990
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey
'Romeo and Juliet' Stars Sue Paramount Pictures Over Sexual Exploitation in 1968 Film
Singer Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys attends the unveiling of Marvel's Hulkbuster armor wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Carter Sued for Sexual Battery in 2001 Fan Incident as Source Denies Allegations
Backstreet Boys
ABC Pulls Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Following Nick Carter Rape Allegations and Lawsuit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: The Backstreet Boys preform during the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 show at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage)
Nick Carter Performs with Backstreet Boys at N.Y.C. Jingle Ball Concert amid Rape Allegations
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Denies Housekeeper's Claim of Unsafe Working Conditions and Discrimination
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Molestation Lawsuit Dropped by Accuser: Reports
Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer, Michael Mangum, $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on
Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on
Adam Venit
Former Hollywood Agent Accused by Ex-Wife of 'Nightmarish' Domestic Violence in New Lawsuit
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo Sued by Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim After Filling Ethics Complaint Against AG Letitia James
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
Snoop Dogg
Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It