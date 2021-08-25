Ford F-150's Built-In Generator Saves Wedding Reception When the Power Goes Out

The groom says the truck kept their party going until after 2 a.m., with almost a full tank of gas left to spare

The first thing newlywed Rachna Nanda Kumar tells friends who weren't able to travel to her out-of-state wedding is that a Ford F-150 powered her reception.

Surrounded by friends and family on the morning of Aug. 11, Nanda Kumar and her fiancé Vetrivel Chandrasekaran married at the courthouse in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Everything was going just as planned," Kumar, a 26-year-old data scientist in Tulsa, tells PEOPLE. "Everything was perfect."

The couple were introduced by their parents in December 2020 and soon started talking almost every day. It didn't take long for their parents to ask when they were going to get married.

Kumar and Chandrasekaran got around to planning the big day about a month ago, deciding to tie the knot on the groom's 31st birthday.

"I love everything about her," says Chandrasekaran, a mechanical engineer. "She knows what I'm thinking."

Ford F-150 generator saves wedding Nanda Kumar and Vetrivel Chandrasekaran | Credit: Sarah Sutherland Photography

After a wedding-day lunch, the couple returned to Chandrasekaran's home in Farmington Hills, where caterers and event planners were setting up their backyard reception. But just as the crew finished stringing the lights and decorating tables, it started pouring rain, and the heavy storm blew everything down. The crew had to start from scratch, delaying the reception by an hour.

The storm eventually passed, and around 10 p.m., Bollywood music played as everyone danced and had a good time. Then came yet another challenge: suddenly, the power went out.

"The music stopped, everything just went dark. It just happened in an instant," says wedding guest Harish Thiruvengadam, 35, a vehicle architecture specialist at Ford.

Ford F-150 generator saves wedding The couples together at the wedding | Credit: Sarah Sutherland Photography

Guests turned on cell phone flash lights and asked the groom if he had Bluetooth speakers —they didn't want to leave. Thiruvengadam heard generators kicking on at nearby houses, but thought it was too late to run to the store and rent one.

"The power went out just when I thought the party was going well," says the groom. "I was kind of sad that party was going to end even before I could enjoy it."

But then Thiruvengadam remembered his truck has an onboard generator. He and wife Swetha Sheiaengra, a 30-year-old advanced vehicle engineer at Ford, bought the F-150 in February, and the couple had already used the generator during a couple power outages to run fans and a small refrigerator and charge devices.

Thiruvengadam told the groom he had an idea — he ran across the street and grabbed his blue, 2021 F-150 PowerBoost that has an on-board generator. He hooked up everything to his truck, flipped a switch and everything instantly came back on.

At the office the following week, word got to Thiruvengadam and Sheiaengra's boss, the CEO of Ford, who tweeted the wedding video.

The groom now says the truck "saved the reception" and kept the party going until after 2 a.m., with almost a full tank of gas left to spare.

"It would be such a bummer that our friends would remember the wedding reception as the one where we had our power outage and we had to stop," Thiruvengadam says. "I'm so happy that didn't happen, and they could keep the party going."

His wife adds that she hopes they — and their truck — get invited to more parties.