Ford to Recall 3 Million Vehicles Due to Potential Air Bag Issues

Ford Motor Co. is set to recall 3 million vehicles due to potential issues with their airbag inflators.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered the automaker to issue the recall for driver-side airbag inflators, which could rupture during a crash and send potentially deadly metal fragments flying, according to a report from CNBC. The recall is expected to cost Ford an estimated $610 million.

The recall comes about after the NHTSA denied a petition by Ford in 2017 that sought to avoid recalling the vehicles with the potentially dangerous airbags, which were produced by auto supplier Takata.

The recall will affect approximately 2.7 million vehicles in U.S. and approximately 300,000 in Canada and other locations, according to the outlet.

The impacted vehicles range from model years 2006 through 2012 and include the Ford Ranger (2007-2011), Fusion (2006-2012), Edge (2007-2010), Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr (2006-2012), MKX (2007-2010) and Mercury Milan (2006-2011) vehicles.

Earlier this month, the NHTSA said that at least 17 million vehicles with Takata airbags have yet to be repaired, Reuters reported.

Takata inflators have resulted in the deaths of at least 18 in the United States and 27 people worldwide, according to the outlet. There have also been over 400 reported injuries.

The NHTSA said in a statement the "evidence makes clear that these inflators pose a significant safety risk," per Reuters. Ford added in their own statement, "We believe our extensive data demonstrated that a safety recall was not warranted for the driver-side airbag. However, we respect NHTSA's decision and will issue a recall," according to Fox Business.

The decision from the auto safety agency will also require Mazda to recall and repair driver air bags in approximately 5,800 of their own vehicles.