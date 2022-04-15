Seniors Put Together Adorable Calendar Honoring New Ford Plant in Tennessee Town

The residents of Sugar Creek Senior Living do their calendar annually, but gave it a twist for 2022

By Kate Hogan April 15, 2022 07:59 AM

In recent years, the residents at the Sugar Creek Senior Living Facility in Stanton, Tennessee, have come together to create a calendar featuring their smiling faces, raising funds for a fun group dinner or staff surprise. But this year, they did things a little differently.

After Ford announced it would be building BlueOval City nearby to produce electric cars and parts, director Diane Hooper's daughter had the idea to devote the 2022 calendar to Ford.

"We were into the year and initially weren't going to do it — COVID changed a lot of things for a lot of people," Hooper, who has run Sugar Creek for 22 years, tells PEOPLE. "But [the idea] sounded fun. So we began to contact people that had different, older Ford vehicles, figure out what place we'd take the pictures, who'd be in it, the costumes."

And the 2022 calendar was born. Read on for this year's images and the story behind them.

"They're like family to us, they're like our grandmas and granddaddies," Hooper tells PEOPLE of Sugar Creek's residents, who numbered around 28 at the time the calendar was shot.

"We like our residents to have a good time," says Hooper of the 77- to 97-year-olds. "And they do, they get a kick out of this."

The photos for each month — taken by Hooper's daughter, Brooke Hooper Evans — feature residents either posing with a vintage Ford vehicle, dressed in Ford blue or wearing clothing with the company logo.

Hooper's daughter also encouraged her mom to get some copies of the calendar to higher-ups at Ford; the mayor of Stanton helped make that happen.

"I sent two calendars and wrote a letter with them, and felt like nothing would ever materialize from it," Hooper says. "Next thing I know Ford had called me and wanted to talk about different things — an internal newsletter, a tweet. That's when everyone started texting and calling me."

"It's just been exciting to think people at Ford have taken interest," Hooper shares.

Usually the calendar is unveiled at a Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Sugar Creek for residents and their loved ones, but COVID put a damper on the plans. Yet the buzz around this Ford-focused calendar had excitement even higher than usual.

According to Hooper, who usually prints around 100 copies, "we didn't have enough calendars this year!" Typically, anything not claimed by residents is sold locally to raise a little "fun money" for the Sugar Creek staff and its residents — "we barely make enough to cover the costs of making it," Hooper says — but this year she ordered more. "So many people outside of here are wanting this calendar," she adds.

"The idea isn't to make money but to let people know, just because you're in assisted living doesn't mean life stops," Hooper explains. "We're working to bring a better quality of life to our residents, think outside the box … It's something totally off the wall, I guess, for what most assisted livings are about."

Not every Sugar Creek resident is in the calendar — "some people don't want their faces out there and we respect that," Hooper shares — but others, she says, "jump right in front of the camera."

The opening of BlueOval City is "bringing lots of interest to the area and of course, we know that with growth there's going to be change," Hooper says.

"There are some good comments, and some concerns because of how much it's going to change our town," Hooper continues. "But that's all down the road. I would like to think it's going to provide lots of opportunities."

For more on Sugar Creek, visit the facility's website.

By Kate Hogan