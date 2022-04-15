In recent years, the residents at the Sugar Creek Senior Living Facility in Stanton, Tennessee, have come together to create a calendar featuring their smiling faces, raising funds for a fun group dinner or staff surprise. But this year, they did things a little differently.

After Ford announced it would be building BlueOval City nearby to produce electric cars and parts, director Diane Hooper's daughter had the idea to devote the 2022 calendar to Ford.

"We were into the year and initially weren't going to do it — COVID changed a lot of things for a lot of people," Hooper, who has run Sugar Creek for 22 years, tells PEOPLE. "But [the idea] sounded fun. So we began to contact people that had different, older Ford vehicles, figure out what place we'd take the pictures, who'd be in it, the costumes."

And the 2022 calendar was born. Read on for this year's images and the story behind them.