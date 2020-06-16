The former running back infamously led police on a car chase in a white Ford Bronco in 1994

Ford Is Releasing a New Bronco This July — on O.J. Simpson's Birthday

An iconic Ford model is making a comeback this summer — on a very conspicuous date.

Ford is releasing a new Bronco on July 9, the same day that will mark O.J. Simpson's 73rd birthday.

The motor company announced the upcoming car on Saturday with a brief message on Twitter.

"07/09/20. The Wild Returns," the tweet said, accompanied by a photo of the Bronco's logo superimposed over an open road. "#FordBronco #BuiltWild."

Simpson is synonymous with the Ford SUV, as the former sportsman with teammate Al Cowlings at the wheel led police on a chase from Orange County to Brentwood on June 17, 1994, in a white Bronco.

Instead of turning himself in to authorities to face charges that he murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, "the Juice" as he was known spent hours avoiding police in the car as millions of viewers tuned in live.

The slow-speed chase remains on the most-watched news watched TV events of all time.

The former running back's trial for the brutal murders went on to last 11 months before he was acquitted of the double murders in October 1995.

Ford North America product communications manager told the Detroit Free Press that the car's release correlating with Simpson's birthday is "purely coincidental" and that the company will "reveal Bronco just like we said we would on July 9."

The Ford website promises the "Bronco rides again."

"Way back in 1966, Ford introduced its original SUV and cut a trail to the great outdoors that would be followed by generations of Americans," the site says. "And now, Bronco is coming back, strapped with thrilling power and go-anywhere capability, uniquely equipped to carry true adventure seekers deep into the wild and untamed places their souls long to be."

While Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife and model, he went to prison in 2008 on kidnapping and armed robbery charges in Las Vegas. He was released from the Nevada Department of Corrections in 2017 after nine years behind bars.