Ford Asks Texas Car Dealers to Loan Out Trucks with Generators amid Power Outages Due to Winter Snowstorm

Ford's 2021 F-150 models with the Pro Power Onboard feature have a 2-kilowatt generator in the back, while its F-150 hybrid models come standard with a 2.4-kilowatt generator

Ford Motor Co. is hoping to lend a helping hand as millions of people in Texas are without electricity after an unprecedented winter storm tore through the state.

On Thursday, the automaker issued a letter to its dealerships in the Lone Star State asking them to loan out F-150 trucks to those without electricity so they can use the vehicle's onboard generator as a source of power, according to Automotive News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For well over a century, Ford Motor Co. and our dealer partners have been there to support and serve our communities in time of need," the letter said, per the outlet. "Our Texas communities need all the support they can get right now. You can make a significant difference in our community by providing assistance during these very tough times."

Ford reportedly said in its letter that there are about 415 pickups within its Texas dealerships that are equipped with generators.

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

According to Ford's website, 2021 F-150 models with the Pro Power Onboard feature — which hit the market lat last year — have a 2-kilowatt generator in the back, while its F-150 hybrid models come standard with a 2.4-kilowatt generator.

"Due to the urgent and unprecedented weather situation in Texas, a number of our local dealers are using all-new Ford F-150s equipped with Pro Power Onboard to help in their communities," a Ford representative told Automotive News in a statement. "We're proud to pitch in to help Texas in this time of need."

Ford CEO Jim Farley shared a photo of an F-150 truck being used to power a Texas home on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, "The situation in the SW US is so difficult. Wish everyone in Texas had a new F150 with PowerBoost onboard generator...."

Michael Levine, the automaker's North America product communications manager, also took to Twitter to share stories of Texans using their F-150 trucks after their homes lost electricity.

"Proud we are helping in Texas!" he tweeted.

Families in Texas have been left in the dark for days — battling freezing temperatures without access to electricity, heat and in some cases, clean water — after winter storm Uri hit the state over President's Day weekend.