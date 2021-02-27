Florida High School Football Coach Goes Missing Without a Trace, Cops Call It a 'Big Mystery'

Roger Pollard didn't show up to work on Wednesday, and his whereabouts remain a mystery

A Florida high school football coach is missing in what police are calling a "big mystery."

Roger C. Pollard went missing from his Northwest Miami-Dade home on Feb. 24, the Miami-Dade Police Department said when announcing him as a missing person.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Pollard, 39, was wearing a black T-shirt and red gym shorts at the time of his disappearance, police said. His red Toyota Camry is also missing, though it's unclear if Pollard had taken the car.

Shay Moen, Pollard's wife of six years, told the Miami Herald that her husband's disappearance "doesn't make sense," calling the Coral Gables High School head football coach "such a regimented person."

The family has a Ring security system, which Moen said went dark for more than five hours between 11:55 p.m. Tuesday and 5:12 a.m. Wednesday. It was during that time period that Pollard vanished.

Moen and Pollard share a son and daughter. "I just want my husband to come home, safely," Moen told the Herald. "My kids need him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Tuesday night, Moen had been with their kids in Broward County at the house of her mother, who is recovering from back-to-back surgeries.

Moen told the Herald that she had spoken with her husband on the phone throughout the afternoon and evening.

She did not realize he was missing until she received a phone call from one of Pollard's colleagues at the high school around 9:30 a.m. because he hadn't shown up for work. Calls to his cell phone are reportedly going straight to voicemail.

MDPD spokesperson Angel Rodriguez said of Pollard's disappearance, "It's a big mystery."