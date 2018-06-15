WATCH: Fierce Winds Send Porta-Potties Flying Into the Air as Colorado Parkgoers Take Cover

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a … porta-potty?

A fun day at a Colorado park took an interesting turn recently when large gusts of wind sent a pair of porta-potties flying through the air.

Gabriel Flores shared footage of the incident via Facebook on Monday, and the video has since amassed more than one million views. In the footage, people are seen ducking for cover and shielding children as the loud wind blows debris across the park.

“As you can see, there’s a tornado here in Commerce City,” a person is heard saying in Spanish.

At one point in the video, two porta-potties slide on a sidewalk before one flips onto a van and the other becomes airborne. Soon, another porta-potty is lifted and a nearby tent topples over.

With nowhere to take cover, women hunch over children as many cling to the ground. Toward the end of the video, the wind seems to die down and several people are shown trying to rebuild the tent.

The porta-potties were nowhere in sight.