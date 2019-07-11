Drivers Grab Flying Cash After Armored Truck Spills Over $100K Onto Atlanta Highway

Image zoom Drivers pick up cash on Interstate 285 Tuesday night Tribat_1/Reddit

Weather forecast: “Cloudy with a chance of cash.”

Drivers near an Atlanta suburb were in for a surprise Tuesday night when an armored car spilled thousands of dollars onto Interstate 285 around 8 p.m. in Dunwoody, Georgia, prompting more than 15 cars to stop and grab the cash, according to the Dunwoody Police Department.

“The armored car crew said the side door came open while they were driving and money spilled out onto 285,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Officers and the truck crew gathered a few hundred dollars that was still there when officers arrived, but plenty was taken by passerby’s sticky fingers. The exact amount is currently unknown.”

Video of the scene showed cars parked along the right shoulder on the westbound section of the highway as drivers picked up the money strewn across the pavement. The vehicle dropped between $100,000 and $175,000 onto the highway and authorities quickly responded to a report of “money flying all over the road,” according to WXIA.

Dunwoody Police tell me it is possible well over $100,000 in cash covered 285 West last night after a door on an armored truck came open. If you picked up any of the cash police are asking you to return it or you could be charged with theft. https://t.co/H5PaYx5nkP #11Alive pic.twitter.com/WY9gWzRj1n — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019

Many drivers said they were in disbelief.

“I just saw a cloud full of what looked like leaves,” 26-year-old Randrell Lewis, who was on his way to Alpharetta that night, told the New York Times. “No, it was money. I could not believe my eyes. I am not going to lie. The first thing I did was I pulled over and started picking up some money. Everybody started pulling over and it was crazy.”

When officers arrived, the drivers had already left the scene, Sgt. Robert Parsons, with Dunwoody police, told the Times.

“People likely saw the police lights coming over the highway,” Parsons said. ” ‘Oops, time to go! Police are here! Party’s over!’ “

Dunwoody police made it clear in the Facebook statement that “finders, keepers” doesn’t apply in this situation.

“While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,” police said. “We are thankful there were no crashes or pedestrians struck as a result of this isolated cash storm.”

With that, several people have returned the money they scooped from the road. Police shared a photo of Lewis handing over about $2,100 to officers in bags full of bills, according to police and Fox News.

“Believe it or not, some people have been returning the money that fell from the armored car on I-285,” officers wrote in a follow-up Facebook post. “We understand it was a bizarre occurrence, but do the right thing and return the money.”

Lewis — an Uber Eats driver, according to the Times — said he wrestled with the decision, thinking of how much the extra $2,000 could help his family. But he ultimately decided to return the money after seeing news reports calling the incident “stealing,” WXIA reported.

Police said that five people had returned money by Wednesday night and about $4,400 has been recovered, according to the station.