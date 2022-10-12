Electric Flying Car Takes Off in Dubai: 'A Great Success,' Tech Firm Says of Its Vehicle

XPeng Aeroht said the "first public flight was a great success" in a social media post celebrating the accomplishment

By
Published on October 12, 2022 04:54 PM
XPeng X2, an electric flying taxi developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng, Inc's aviation affiliate, is tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Photo: Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

We have lift off!

XPeng Aeroht publicly tested its electric flying car, the XPeng X2, for the first time on Monday in Dubai, according to a news release from the Chinese tech firm.

The unmanned flight took place in front of 150 people at Skydive Dubai on the first day of GITEX GLOBAL 2022, per Monday's release.

XPeng Aeroht shared a video of the "immersive flight experience" on its Instagram page and encouraged users to "take a ride" with the X2 flying car in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.

"X2 flying car's first public flight was a great success," the firm captioned a second post on its Instagram page, adding, "Thanks for all the support!❤️."

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of XPENG, said the vehicle's test drive "represents a significant milestone" for both the company "and the international achievement of flying cars."

"Today's flight is a major step in XPENG's exploration of future mobility," Gu added, per the release.

Man looks at the XPeng X2, an electric flying taxi developed by the Guangzhou-based XPeng, Inc's aviation affiliate, being tested in front of the Marina District in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

The flying taxi can operate in both manual and autonomous modes, and does not release carbon dioxide during flight, Xpeng said in its release.

The vehicle can fly at about 80 miles per hour for no longer than 35 minutes, with a maximum weight of about 1,675 lbs., according to the company's website.

The two-seated aircraft will be "perfect for short-distance city journeys" and while remaining "suitable for future low-altitude city flights," according to the company.

People inspect the eVTOL flying car X2 during the world-first public flight as part of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) Global 2022 at the runway of SkyDive Dubai in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 October 2022.
Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock

Acting President and CEO Hassan Al Hashemi stated that the flying's car's first public journey "will change the game of future mobility."

"The flying car is the epitome of ambition, innovation and future-oriented vision that has always inspired Dubai and its leadership," Al Hashemi explained. "Today, we witnessed a historic moment that will define the next 50 years."

A number of issues still must be addressed – including vehicle battery life, infrastructure and air traffic control — before flying taxis can actually begin shuttling passengers around Dubai, and likely other cities worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

But the future still appears bright for the flying taxi, though it's unclear when it will be made available to the public.

"Electric flying cars are the future of travel, and it is incredible to witness history in the making today," said Trixie LohMirmand, executive Vice President of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Center and GITEX GLOBAL's organizer, according to Monday's release.

