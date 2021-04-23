"It was just so personal, and it affected me in so many ways," Maryland musician Heidi Slyker told The New York Times of the incident

$13,000 Flute Returned to Woman 9 Years After It Vanished in Cab Before Biggest Day of Her Career

Heidi Slyker never thought she'd see her flute again after losing it in the back of a cab nine years ago — but, thanks to the kindness of strangers and some skillful detective work, the Maryland musician has been reunited with her instrument, The New York Times reported.

In 2012, Slyker (who then went by Heidi Bean, her maiden name) flagged a taxi after an eight-hour gig playing piano, guitar, bass and drums at Howl at the Moon, a live music bar in Boston.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It was 3:30 in the morning, and in only a few hours, Slyker had her first rehearsal playing flute with the New England Philharmonic, according to the Times.

On the floor of the cab sat her flute, a Brannen Brothers Flutemakers silver Millennium worth $10,000 that Slyker had reportedly bought in high school with her own money.

When the cab pulled up to her apartment, Slyker, now 36, stepped out without her flute, and told the Times she "immediately knew" she'd forgotten it.

She reportedly called the cab company, which was unable to find both the driver and the lost flute, and also filed a police report.

Slyker even tried her luck appealing to the public, telling local CBS affiliate WBZ-TV at the time that she was "devastated" by the loss and would have to quit the orchestra if she did not find her flute.

Though she got through her audition the next day using a flute loaned to her by a friend, it severely compromised her playing ability, Slyker recalled to the Times.

"They were like 'Flute 2 sounds terrible.' And I was like, I'm sorry," she said. "I was able to finish the concert, but I never got asked back... It was terrible. I finally got into an orchestra and I just had to quit."

It took Slyker about five years to save up for a $13,000 Aurumite 9K made by Powell Flutes, the Times reported.

Then, in March, the unexpected happened. Slyker told the Times she received a call one morning from Brannen Brothers, who said a music store in Boston had contacted them about a silver flute, which a customer had brought in for an appraisal.

The instrument's serial number reportedly matched that of the one Slyker had lost in the cab nine years earlier.

"I almost passed out," she told the outlet of receiving the fateful call.

Brett Walberg, sales manager and woodwind specialist at Virtuosity Musical Instruments, told the Times something did not seem right with the silver flute a customer had brought in on Feb. 12, as the man who brought it in did not strike Walberg as a professional flutist.

"It was kind of like watching someone who's never picked up a football before, versus, like, Eli Manning picking up a football," Walberg said.

The store could only hold on to the flute for so long before returning it to the man who brought it in, as it could not immediately be determined as a stolen instrument, according to the Times.

Walberg, however, called Brannen Brothers and gave them the instrument's serial number as well as the customer's information. The company told Walberg that the $10,000 flute was now worth $12,960, as the instrument is made of precious metals and appreciates in value, the Times reported.

A news release from the Boston Police Department said detectives spoke with the customer on April 9, and he said that he'd bought the flute from an unknown man.

"The individual then turned over the flute to detectives so that it could be returned to its rightful owner," the release said. "It was then determined that the individual was a taxi cab driver who was driving a cab the day that the flute was reported missing."

Slyker and her beloved flute were finally reunited on Monday, according to the release.