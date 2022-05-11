The Flower Moon on May 16 will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, marking the first supermoon of 2022

Everything to Know About May's Super Flower Blood Moon, Including How to See It

HECHINGEN, GERMANY - JULY 27: A Blood Moon rises above The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, situated at the periphery of the Swabian Alb on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany. The period of totality during this eclipse, when Earth's shadow is directly across the moon and it is at its reddest, will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest viewable lunar eclipse this century. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

April showers bring May ... Flower Moons!

This month's full moon is recognized as the Flower Moon — a tribute to the season's colorful blossoms in spring — and will reach its peak during the night of May 15 into the early morning of May 16 this year.

Following last month's Black Moon, which coincided with the first solar eclipse of the year, the Flower Moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, and will also be the year's first supermoon!

The "supermoon" phenomenon is most commonly defined as "any full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at at least 90% of perigee (the point in the Moon's orbit where it is closest to Earth)," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

While there will be four supermoons this year, May's will be a blood moon as a result of the total lunar eclipse. A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth is sandwiched directly between the Moon and the Sun, causing the Earth to cast a shadow on the Moon.

In contrast, a total lunar eclipse occurs when "the Moon is fully obscured by Earth's shadow," per the publication — resulting in a reddish hue, hence the nickname "blood moon."

Between when and where to watch, here's everything to know about May's Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse!

When is the Flower Moon in 2022?

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 26: The Total Lunar Eclipse of the Moon is seen on May 26, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand. It is the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years, which coincides with a supermoon. A super moon is a name given to a full (or new) moon that occurs when the moon is in perigee - or closest to the earth - and it is the moon's proximity to earth that results in its brighter and bigger appearance. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Credit: Phil Walter/Getty

The Flower Moon will reach its peak just after midnight on Monday, May 16 at 12:11 a.m. ET. This is when it will look like a blood moon, taking on its reddish hue.

Sky gazers can begin to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon the night prior on Sunday, May 15 as well — although exact timing depends on where viewers are watching from. TimeandDate.com reports that a partial eclipse will begin on May 15 at 10:28 p.m. ET.

About an hour prior, a penumbral eclipse will occur at approximately 9:31 p.m. ET. This happens when the edge of the Earth's shadow casts over the moon. This phase will end at 2:52 a.m. ET, roughly an hour after the partial eclipse phase ends.

How to see the Flower Moon in 2022?

TOPSHOT - The Moon as seen over Santa Monica, California on May 26, 2021 during the "Super Blood Moon" total eclipse. - Stargazers across the Pacific Rim will cast their eyes skyward on Wednesday night to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon", as the heavens align to bring an extra-spectacular lunar eclipse. The first total lunar eclipse in two years will happen at the same time as the Moon is closest to Earth, in what astronomers say will be a once-in-a-decade show. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Unlike April's Black Moon, which was only viewable for those living in Antarctica and South America — May's Flower Moon total lunar eclipse will be will be visible in portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific, per Space.com. A partial eclipse will be visible to sky watchers in New Zealand, eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Fortunately for lunar lovers hoping to catch a glimpse of the fascinating sight, no special equipment is needed to view — but if interested in seeing the impressive detail on the massive orb, binoculars will to the trick!

In addition, the sky is expected to be extra dark surrounding the moon, making the stars appear brighter than usual. National Geographic claims that keen-eyed observers "may even be able to spot the glow of the Milky Way during the eclipse."

When is the next Flower Moon?

HECHINGEN, GERMANY - JULY 27: A Blood Moon rises above The Hohenzollern Castle, the ancestral seat of the Prussian Royal House and of the Hohenzollern Princes, situated at the periphery of the Swabian Alb on July 27, 2018 in Hechingen, Germany. The period of totality during this eclipse, when Earth's shadow is directly across the moon and it is at its reddest, will last 1 hour, 42 minutes and 57 seconds, making it the longest viewable lunar eclipse this century. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty

Following this year's celestial spectacle, the next Flower Moon is set to take place on Friday, May 5, 2023, according to MoonSunCalendar.com.

Next year will also see two lunar eclipses as well. A penumbral lunar eclipse will occur between May 5 and May 6, 2023 — and a partial lunar eclipse will fall between Oct. 28 to Oct 29 that same year, per Space.com.

When is the next lunar and solar eclipse in 2022?

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - APRIL 04: A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. The shortest total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon", of the century will last just a few minutes. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Credit: Phil Walter/Getty

The lunar eclipse taking place between May 15 and May 16 will be the first of two lunar eclipses in 2022. The second will occur on Nov. 8 later this year.