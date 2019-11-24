Florida Woman, 58, and Two Boys, Ages 8 and 10, Killed After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Vehicle

A woman and two young boys were killed Saturday when their SUV was struck by an Amtrak train, multiple outlets reported.

On Sunday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 58-year-old Valery Jo Rintamaki of West Palm Beach; and 8-year-old Skyler Prestano and 10-year-old Trystan Prestano, both of Wellington, ABC News and USA Today reported.

The exact relationship between Rintamaki and the boys has not yet been disclosed.

The sheriff’s office told news outlets that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, north of West Palm Beach.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling over the tracks and did not stop,” Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera told CNN.

According to USA Today, the railroad crossing at the entrance of the Corbett Wildlife Management Area had no gate and the tracks were just about 25 yards from the turn off the highway.

There were two railroad markers and a yield sign, but a driver entering the wildlife area was shielded from oncoming trains by brush.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York, ABC News reported. She also said that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.