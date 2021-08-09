"The water was murky. Then it was bloody," said Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Fla. Teen Hospitalized After Getting Bit by Unknown Marine Creature While Lobstering in Key Largo

A Florida teen is recovering in the hospital after officials say he was bitten by an unknown marine creature while lobstering off the coast of Key Largo.

The incident unfolded on Saturday morning as the 15-year-old boy was trying to catch lobsters off his family's boat, Officer Bobby Dube, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, confirmed to The Miami Herald.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dube told the outlet that the boy — whose identity has not been released — was standing in the water when his legs were attacked by an unknown marine creature.

"It could have been a barracuda or a shark," Dube explained to the Herald, adding that the boy's left calf and ankle, and his upper right thigh sustained injuries. "I don't know. It's unconfirmed."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the Herald that they received a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. that morning, reporting that a teen had been bitten by what was initially believed to be a shark.

The agency's spokesman later issued a news release, notifying community members about the "reported shark bite," according to the Herald.

Following the call, the teen was brought into shore at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo before getting airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall by a Miami-Dade rescue helicopter, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Are Humans to Blame in Shark Attacks? A Shark Expert Weighs In

As of Saturday night, the boy was listed in stable condition, per the Herald.

Though he appears to be on the road to recovery, nobody is quite sure what underwater creature was behind the scary ordeal.

"He didn't see anything," Dube told the Herald. "The water was murky. Then it was bloody."

Dube added to the outlet that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission doesn't investigate possible shark attacks.

"We do alligator bites and crocodile bites but not shark [ones]," he explained.