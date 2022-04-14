Fla. Teen Feeling a 'Ton of Excitement' After 27 Universities Accept Him and Offer $4M in Scholarships

The future looks bright for a high school senior in Florida after being accepted into 27 colleges offering him a collective $4 million in scholarship money.

For Jonathan Walker, who attends high school in Panama City, the next challenge will be choosing which school to attend, the 18-year-old student told ABC News. Among his impressive options are Harvard, Stanford, and MIT.

"It was just a surprise just to see that they were interested in me and they wanted me to attend their institution, that they were offering me admission," Walker told the outlet. "It was just a ton of excitement."

In addition to his studies, Walker plays for his high school's varsity football team and is working to develop a wrist device to help people who are blind and deaf with communication, per ABC News.

"I've always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely wanna further that," he said during a separate interview for CBS Miami/CNN.

In school, he hopes to study engineering, an interest he told ABC News was inspired by a chemistry set his parents gifted to him. He also has a passion for entrepreneurship.

"I found a way to channel that curiosity into science and that soon blossomed into engineering. And then from there I really learned that I could use engineering to help people," Walker told the outlet. "And so I just became super interested in creating devices that could help disadvantaged communities and people going though difficult problems."

As for his key to success, Walker said he owes a lot to his supportive family.