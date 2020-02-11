Florida Teen, 17, Dies After He Was Accidentally Shot in the Eye with BB Gun

Image zoom Ivan Johnson Gofundme

A Florida teen is dead after he was accidentally shot with a BB gun, according to multiple reports.

Ivan Johnson passed away on Friday from injuries sustained earlier this month when he was accidentally shot in the eye by an 8-year-old at a Bank of America parking lot in Tampa, WFLA reported.

Police said the incident occurred on Feb. 1 when the 17-year-old — identified by his mother as Johnson on Facebook — was left in a car with the driver’s 8-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson, according to the local news outlet.

Authorities told WFTS the driver had stepped out of the vehicle to use the ATM when the 8-year-old in the backseat reached for the BB gun and fired it at the teenager, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Image zoom Ivan Johnson Gofundme

RELATED: 10 Atlanta Elementary Students Shot by BB or Pellet Gun While in Playground at School

According to Fox 13 News, the gun was a Daisy 800 air rifle and a pellet that was discharged struck the teenager in the left eye.

Police told WFLA the teen was taken to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. An investigation is reportedly ongoing.

The Tampa Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“On February 7th 2020, Ivan Johnson’s life was cut tragically short at the age of 17. This sudden and unforeseen event has left his friends and family stricken with grief,” the description for a GoFundMe campaign set up in Johnson’s honor reads. “Ivan was a young man who enjoyed life to the fullest and with the vigorous tenacity of love. He was an active member in his congregation of 15 years and offered his musical talents playing the organ for 9 years.”

RELATED VIDEO: How Middle School Student Kendal Sanders is Coping after Being Shot at School

The note continues, “Playing the role of many faces, Ivan took pleasure in dedicating his time to being the big brother, the best friend, the inspiration and the SMILE to all.”

Johnson’s organs were donated to nine children following his death, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Ivan left this world a superhero,” the page reads. “In his final moments on earth, Ivan was able to change the lives of 9 children and their families. With this selfless act, Ivan’s heart will beat on, his kidneys will purify blood and his other organs will help ensure a better quality of life for the young recipients.”