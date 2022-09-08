'Beloved and Respected' Florida Teacher Dies on Her Birthday While Saving Son with Autism from Drowning

Michelle Vargas is being remembered as "a unique individual" who had "a passion for working with students with learning disabilities"

By
Published on September 8, 2022 03:06 PM
Michelle Vargas
Photo: GoFundMe

A south Florida teacher is being remembered by her community after she died while saving her 10-year-old son.

Michelle Vargas, a teacher at Cutler Bay Middle School, was in El Salvador with her son Michael, who has autism, to visit his paternal grandparents when they were caught up in a riptide at the beach, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Vargas drowned while attempting to rescue Michael, who ultimately survived the harrowing incident, wrote organizer Alicia Giraud, a colleague.

"If you knew Michelle personally, you know she'd give up her life 100 times if it meant saving Michael," Giraud wrote.

She died on her 49th birthday, according to the GoFundMe, NBC Miami and the Miami Herald.

Vargas taught grades 6, 7 and 8 in addition to special education, Cutler Bay Middle School Principal Ignacio Rodriguez told CBS affiliate WFOR.

Rodriguez remembered Vargas as "a unique individual" who "really had a passion for working with students with learning disabilities."

"She had a way of connecting with her students that was just beyond a normal teacher," he told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The principal also spoke of Vargas' can-do attitude at a news conference on Tuesday, according to the Miami Herald.

"She was a mother figure to these kids," he said, per the newspaper. "Every school needs a person like Michelle Vargas."

In another tribute to the "beloved and respected teacher," Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres said Vargas "impacted the lives of Cutler Bay Middle School students for nearly a decade."

"From all of us at Miami-Dade County Public Schools, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Vargas family during this difficult time," Dotres said at the press conference.

Giraud hopes donations to the GoFundMe, which has raised over $37,000 as of Thursday, will allow Vargas' family to "give Michelle a proper funeral and burial" in the United States. The funds will also "help Michael receive the care he will need for the rest of his life," she wrote.

"I can honestly say Michelle was an incredible human being and will be sincerely missed by many," Giraud wrote on GoFundMe. "She was one of the few people I called a friend."

Related Articles
nassau-bahamas-compass-point-beach-springbreak0217
58-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Killed by Bull Shark While Snorkeling in the Bahamas: 'She Will Be Missed'
Thomas Kenning, Fla. Teacher Drowns After Saving Teen From Lake Michigan: ‘He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Beloved Florida Teacher Dies Saving Teen from Drowning in Lake Michigan: 'He Cared So Deeply for Others'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
4 Young Siblings Swept Away from Parents in Ky. Flooding That Experts Say Was Fueled by Climate Crisis
What Is Known About the Victims of Kentucky's Devastating Floods as the Death Toll Rises to 37
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims
Ice T/Instagram
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2022
Megan and Briley
South Carolina Mother of 3 and 'Spunky' 6-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Crash: 'There Are No Words'
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
Cherie Garza
Teacher, 39, Who Planned on Getting Vaccinated Ahead of School Year Dies of COVID
A 'Hero,' Grandmother, A Loving Wife, 'Beautiful Soul' Sister: Here Are the Victims of Buffalo Mass Shooting. Pearly Young, 77:
A Hero, a Civil Rights Advocate, and a 'Beautiful Soul': Here Are the Victims of the Buffalo Mass Shooting
Isabella Izzy Tichenor
Family Speaks Out After 'Happy' 10-Year-Old Daughter Dies by Suicide Following Reports of Bullying
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Tom Westerhaus performing CPR on Xavier Rigney, boy who fell in pool
Fast-Thinking Kansas Dad Hops Fence to Save 4-Year-Old Boy With Autism From Drowning in Apartment Pool
Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, Madisyn Baldwin
An Artist, a Football Player, a Bowler: Who Were the Victims of the Michigan School Shooting?
briana rodriguez
Astroworld Festival Victims Brianna Rodriguez, 16, and Rudy Peña, 23, Remembered by Their Families: 'I Love You'