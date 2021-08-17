Police said the woman, who worked at a restaurant, was taking an Uber to work every day and walking home after her long shifts

Fla. Sheriff's Deputies Surprise Woman with Car to Help Her Get to Work: 'Something Magical'

The woman being surprised with the new car

Fla. Sheriff's Deputies Surprise Woman with Car to Help Her Get to Work

Fla. Sheriff's Deputies Surprise Woman with Car to Help Her Get to Work

A Florida restaurant worker recently received the surprise of a lifetime — all thanks to the kindness of her local sheriff's department and the surrounding community.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office explained in a Facebook post on Sunday that their Community Outreach Division frequently works with local restaurants for catering at events.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Through the partnership, sheriff's office deputies learned about a local woman who was in need of a vehicle, according to the post.

Police said the unidentified woman was taking an Uber to work each day and then walking home after her long shifts at the restaurant.

Fla. Sheriff's Deputies Surprise Woman with Car to Help Her Get to Work The woman wit the keys to her new car and members of the community | Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Wanting to help her, the deputies reached out to their partners at Stepp's Towing, who offered to donate a vehicle to the woman, according to the post.

Jules Car Wash in Riverview also got involved with the kind gesture, volunteering to clean and detail the new vehicle before presenting it to the woman, police said.

On the day they finally surprised her with the SUV, employees with Stepp's Towing showed up, along with deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The images captured the woman getting emotional after learning about the surprise and her new vehicle on the back of the tow truck.

RELATED VIDEO: Police Surprise 11-Year-Old at Birthday Party

There was also one shot of her happily holding up her keys as she stood alongside her new SUV and the two towing company employees.

"We're thankful for the times we're able to come together with our community partners and create something magical... and THIS was one of those moments," the sheriff's office wrote in their post.