Dramatic Video Captures the Moment a Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Saves the Life of a 3-Month-Old Baby

A 3-month-old baby is alive thanks to a quick-thinking Florida sheriff’s deputy.

On Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on social media of K9 deputy, Jeremie Nix, rushing to help a baby named Kingston who was “completely unresponsive,” according to the baby’s mother.

In the video, Deputy Nix, who was heading home after his shift on May 9, is seen pulling his patrol vehicle around as a white car stops in front of him.

As soon as the sedan stops, a teary-eyed woman frantically gets out of the car with her baby in her arms and a cell phone to her ear. Deputy Nix immediately runs to the baby and starts performing “several life-saving measures,” according to the Facebook post.

After not seeing any improvement and not wanting to risk waiting for the ambulance, Nix rushes Kingston to the hospital in his patrol car.

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix and baby Kingston Marion County Sheriff's Office

“I’m not waiting on medics,” Nix is heard telling dispatch in the video.

“I’m a half mile away from ORC [Ocala Regional Medical Center]. I’m headed to the emergency room with the baby,” Nix stated before making his way to the ER.

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix and baby Kingston Marion County Sheriff's Office

At the end of the nearly four-minute video, Deputy Nix is pictured smiling next to Kingston as he’s getting treated at the hospital. In a separate photo, Nix is holding Kingston, who is wrapped in a blanket.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Kingston is expected to make a full recovery and has since been released from the hospital.

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix and baby Kingston Marion County Sheriff's Office

K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix and baby Kingston Marion County Sheriff's Office

“We are happy to report that Baby Kingston is doing very well and doctors say he will make a full recovery,” sheriff’s office said.

“The doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix’s actions, Baby Kingston is alive today. We are tremendously proud of Deputy Nix and we can already see that he and Baby Kingston will have a deep connection that will last a lifetime!!”

In March, two Ohio police officers worked to save a choking baby in the middle of a busy street— all as their body cameras recorded the harrowing incident.

On March 20, Tamica Pruitte was driving in rush-hour traffic in Shaker Heights when she noticed her baby daughter, Tyra, in distress in her car seat in the back seat, reported local TV station WOIO.

“She was choking on her milk out of her nose,” Pruitte told the outlet. The concerned mom hit the brakes, turned on her hazard lights and got out of her vehicle in busy traffic to try to help her baby, who had stopped breathing, Pruitte recalled.

RELATED: Video Captures the Moment 2 Police Officers Stop to Help a Choking Infant in the Middle of Traffic

“When you’re a parent and your baby’s choking, you don’t think about nothing but saving your baby’s life,” she told local station WEWS.

According to local reports, Shaker Heights police officers Ryan Sidders and Alex Oklander just happened to be driving by when they saw Pruitte’s vehicle with its flashing lights stopped in the road.

“The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose,” Oklander told TV station WJW. “That’s when we administered the back thrusts.”

After a few tense moments, the baby was breathing, to her mother’s great relief.