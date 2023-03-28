Florida School Pulls Disney's 'Ruby Bridges' After Parent Complains About Historical Civil Rights Film

A formal complaint has been filed by a Florida parent in regards to the 1998 Disney film about civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, who was only six when she integrated a Louisiana elementary school in 1960.

North Shore Elementary sent a letter home to second-graders in February asking parents if their children had permission to watch Ruby Bridges, according to The Washington Post. A Pinellas County School District spokesperson told the paper that's standard protocol for any PG-rated film.

The biographical drama, which is currently streaming on Disney+, tells the story of Bridges, who was "subjected to the true ugliness of racism for the first time" when she was chosen to integrate her local school, according to an official description of the film.

"Ruby's heroic struggle for a better education becomes a lesson for us all," the description reads.

Days after the film was shown to students on Mar. 2, one of the parents who had declined to give permission, filed a formal challenge, claiming that the film wasn't appropriate because it could teach the class that "white people hate black people," per the Post.

Citing a list of slurs heard in the film, as well as threatening comments made by White people outside of the school in its depiction of what Bridges endured, the parent asked for it to be removed from a list of elementary school approved films, saying it was more appropriate for students in eighth-grade, the newspaper reported.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, the film has been shown by Pinellas County for years without any complaints.

While a review of the film is conducted, school officials said the movie will not be shown to students at the St. Petersburg school, although The Tampa Bay Times reported students at other schools in the district can still watch it.

A spokesperson for the district said there is no timeline on when the review will be finished, according to The Washington Post.

The Pinellas County School District did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In an open letter, the president of the Concerned Organization for Quality Education for Black Students, expressed concern about the school district's actions, according to the Times.

"Many from historically marginalized communities are asking whether this so-called integrated education system in Pinellas County can even serve the diverse community fairly and equitably," Ric Davis wrote in the letter, per the outlet. "At the highest level of decision-making in the district, they have to have more sensitivity to the diversity of the community they serve, and not overreact because one white person objected to something."

"It doesn't make any sense," Davis wrote at another point, the Times reported. "Think about it. A 6-year-old girl (Ruby Bridges) can go to school every day with armed guards, but second graders can't learn about it?"

The latest controversy came after Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye was banned from all high schools in the district earlier this year after a complaint from a parent over a two-page rape scene in the book, per the Times.

The newspaper reported that at the time, officials cited a new state law to "err on the side of caution" when choosing what books to use in school.

The removal of the film was first reported on by a former St. Petersburg police chief and deputy mayor, who criticized the decision in a column for The Weekly Challenger.

Others have criticized the latest actions of the school district as well, with U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat, calling it an erasure of history.

"How can it be that a Black child once needed police escorts to attend class, yet students today must be shielded from this truth?" Wasserman Schultz wrote on social media. "Shameful."

In another message, the Florida Freedom to Read Project wrote that "racism & discrimination are not new concepts in K5 for many kids."

"If the topic is relevant to a child's life, then it is age appropriate to teach the topic," they added.