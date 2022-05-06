Fla. School Bus Driver Saves 40 Students as Vehicle Catches on Fire: 'I Love My Kids'

"We are blessed that everyone is safe," Imagine Schools at West Melbourne said in a statement

As soon as she saw smoke, one Florida bus driver quickly sprang to action, helping to save the lives of all 40 children on board.

Shortly after beginning her route on Tuesday afternoon, Janet O'Connell noticed smoke coming from the hood of the bus, Imagine Schools at West Melbourne told CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

Immediately, she pulled over to start evacuating all of the kids, who ranged from being kindergarten to sixth grade students, the outlet reported.

"This afternoon we had an electrical issue on one of our school buses that resulted in the bus having to pull over and evacuate," the charter school wrote in a statement on social media. "The bus did end up catching fire."

Florida Bus Driver Saves 40 Students After Bus Catches on Fire Florida bus after flames | Credit: Palm Bay Fire Rescue Facebook

"We are blessed that everyone is safe," the school added. "This is due to the quick actions of our driver, Ms. Janet, and the students. We are proud that our students showed how they are leaders of great character as they assisted one another."

Praising the bus driver, school principal Brian DeGonzague told WKMG-TV, "When there's a child in need, she steps up."

Photos shared by Palm Bay Fire Rescue not only show the bus engulfed in flames but also the extent of the damage on both the interior and exterior of the vehicle.

"Shortly after 330 PM this afternoon, B-shift crews from Station 3 were dispatched to a school bus on fire," they wrote in a statement, noting that upon their arrival, the bus was "heavily involved with fire."

"Fortunately all 40 kids and the driver had evacuated the bus," they added. "No injuries were reported."

Florida Bus Driver Saves 40 Students After Bus Catches on Fire Damage after school bus fire | Credit: Palm Bay Fire Rescue Facebook

As for O'Connell, the school principal said the driver "doesn't want the spotlight on her."

"When I spoke to her about it, she said, 'Brian, I did what I did because I love my kids,' " DeGonzague told WKMG-TV.