Florida Professor Lives Underwater for Record 74 Days: 'My Mission Doesn't End Here'

Joseph Dituri has been at the bottom of a 30-foot lagoon in Key Largo, Florida since March 1

Published on May 15, 2023 11:27 AM
Dr. Joe Dituri, Florida Man Lives Underwater for Record 74th Day
Joseph Dituri has lived underwater for a record 74 days. Photo: Joe Dituri/Instagram

A Florida professor is celebrating after breaking the world record for the longest time spent living underwater without depressurization.

Joseph Dituri, 55, otherwise known as "Dr. Deep Sea," celebrated hitting 73 days underwater on Sunday, as he aims for 100 days at the bottom of a 30-foot lagoon in Key Largo, Florida.

"Today I broke the world record for living underwater," Dituri shared on Twitter, which means he had reached 74 days at the time of reporting. "The curiosity for discovery has led me here. My goal from day 1 has been to inspire generations to come, interview scientists who study life undersea and learn how the human body functions in extreme environments."

"The idea here is to populate the world's oceans, to take care of them by living in them and really treating them well," Dituri added, per CBS News.

Dituri, who is currently residing in Jules' Undersea Lodge, beat out the previous 2014 record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes set at the same location by two other professors Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain.

"While breaking the world record is an exciting milestone, my mission doesn't end here," he wrote on Instagram shortly afterward. "I have 23 more days undersea to conduct research, engage with learners of all ages, and continue my journey of discovery,"

The University of South Florida professor first submerged on March 1 and is now planning to stay underwater until June 9 to complete what he's calling Project Neptune 100.

Speaking to ABC News he explained that he has "more science to do" while he's below the surface, where he's conducting experiments on how human bodies react to long-term exposure to extreme pressure.

To achieve this he's completed a variety of tests underwater and is being closely monitored by a psychologist and psychiatrist to document the impact of the mission on his mental well-being.

The professor — who was a U.S. Navy officer for nearly three decades before leaving to study traumatic brain injuries — is also being regularly checked by a medical team in case he suffers any physical side effects, reported CBS News.

Yet it hasn't just been science that's kept him occupied. Over 30 adults and 15 middle and high school students have stayed at the undersea lodge during his time below the surface, reported CBS News.

Dr. Joe Dituri, Florida Man Lives Underwater for Record 74th Day
Joe Dituri. Joe Dituri/Instagram

During his planned 100-day venture underwater, Dituri has also been teaching online classes at the University of South Florida and regularly updated his Instagram feed with glimpses into his daily life — from his morning routine to wholesome encounters with others — while under the waves.

"The thing that I miss the most about being on the surface is literally the sun," Dituri said, per ABC News. "The sun has been a major factor in my life – I usually go to the gym at five and then I come back out and watch the sunrise."

