Warning: The following story contains graphic imagery.

Florida police officers saved the life of a toddler choking on a cracker in a harrowing rescue that was caught on bodycam footage.

Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were in the right place at the right time when 18-month-old MJ started choking on a Goldfish cracker while sitting in his high chair.

His mother, Amanda Zimmerman, was unable to clear her son’s airway, so she quickly grabbed the child and ran outside, hoping to flag down a passerby who might be able to help, she told WOFL.

As fate would have it, Officer Miguel Lanzo was driving by, and rushed in to help, calling in backup to aid in the rescue.

“Try to save the boy. That was the only thing that was going through my mind, was try to save the boy,” Lanzo told NBC affiliate WESH. “Especially seeing him in that condition. Just wanted to save his life, that’s all.”

In the bodycam footage, Lanzo and at least five other officers can be seen repeatedly patting a limp MJ on the back as a distraught Zimmerman cries out in the background.

“He’s not responding,” one officer says, as others attempt to comfort Zimmerman.

Eventually, the cops flip MJ over and begin chest compressions until he is eventually transported to the hospital.

After going 10 minutes without breathing, MJ was revived by Sgt. Craig Putriment using a CPR mask, WOFL reported.

“I held him with one hand, put my hand here on the stomach and he immediately started spitting up stuff,” Putriment told the outlet. “It was very nerve-wracking.”

Zimmerman, MJ and the officers that saved his life reunited on WOFL’s Good Day Xtra, with the recovered toddler giving each of his heroes a high five.

“I’m just completely grateful for all of them,” Zimmerman said. “If it didn’t happen exactly the way it did, he wouldn’t be here.”