NICU Nurses Dress Up Babies in Adorable Costumes for Halloween: 'You Won't Boo-lieve How Cute'
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said their NICU nurses "always go above and beyond to make holidays special" for families
A group of NICU nurses recently brought some Halloween spirit to their Florida hospital by dressing their little patients in some adorable costumes!
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare shared the sweet photos in a Facebook post on Monday, writing, "You won't boo-lieve how cute our NICU babies are this Halloween!"
"Spooky season in the NICU is one of our favorite traditions, and this year is no exception!" the post read.
To celebrate the holiday, the hospital's NICU team dressed the babies in a variety of adorable costumes, including PacMan, McDonald's fries, a UPS driver, Olaf from Frozen and a Raggedy Ann doll.
Other festive costumes included a member of The Incredibles, Russell from Up, Star Wars favorite Yoda, Mike Wazowski from Monster's Inc., a unicorn and Nemo and Dory from Finding Nemo.
Of course, no good costume would be complete without a creative caption — and the staff made sure to give each baby a proper one, using puns and references to their characters.
"Just clownin' around in the NICU" read the caption for the photo of the baby in a Nemo costume.
"Who you callin' small fry?" was written beside the baby dressed as McDonald's fries.
For the photo of the baby donning a Yoda costume, hospital staffers fittingly wrote, "Very tiny and cute, I am."
"NICU babies are worth melting for," read the photo of the baby dressed as Olaf, referencing his iconic line in the animated Disney film.
In their post, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare credited the NICU team for going "above and beyond to make holidays special for our NICU families."
"Our crafty night team made these clever costumes and our day team brought their visions to life!" they wrote.
And while some of the photos featured the babies with props, the hospital made sure to note that it was only for a photo opportunity.
"Please remember, you should always place your little ones on their backs to sleep, with nothing else in the crib," they wrote.
"These NICU babies have special circumstances and are monitored 24/7 by our skilled nursing team," the hospital staff added.
After sharing the adorable shots, Facebook users were quick to praise the NICU staff for their fun idea — and more importantly, for treating all these babies in need.
"How beautiful! Thanks to all the NICU health care workers who do such a remarkable job of caring for our little ones," wrote one user.
"These doctors, nurses and staff are some of the most amazing people I've ever had the pleasure meeting," commented someone else. "We thank you guys for the countless hours of work and love you put in taking care of our children."
"Can we just take a moment to appreciate the digital team who crafted this post? The captions… **chef's kiss**And the babies are adorable too!" joked another person.