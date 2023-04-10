Florida Mom Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize the Day After Daughter's Last Cancer Treatment

A Florida mom who dipped into her life savings to help support her daughter through cancer treatment just got a big payday!

After buying a ticket at a local store in Lakeland, Geraldine Gimblet won a $2 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release on Friday.

What made it even more special? She bought it shortly after her daughter completed her last cancer treatment.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," her daughter, who was in tears when she spoke to lottery officials, said.

Gimblet's daughter was emotional as she shared why her mother was so deserving.

"My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick," she said, adding that she's "just so happy for her!"

Gimblet purchased the winning scratch-off ticket from Pipkin Road Beverage Castle, which will receive a $2,000 bonus, and said that it was the last crossword game they had that day.

"At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best," she told lottery officials. "He found the last one!"

When she came to lottery headquarters to receive her winnings, she was joined by both her daughter and granddaughter, according to lottery officials.

As for her big check, Gimblet chose the one-time payment of $1,645,000 for her prize.

The game Gimblet played, $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword, costs $10 and was launched in May 2022, per lottery officials.

The overall odds of winning one of the prizes, which range from $2 million to $10, are 1 in 3.12, according to the Florida Lottery.