Florida Mom Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize the Day After Daughter's Last Cancer Treatment

"My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick," Geraldine Gimblet's daughter told lottery officials

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 12:45 PM
https://twitter.com/floridalottery/status/1644388931528425523/photo/1. Credit: Florida Lottery
Geraldine Gimblet. Photo: Florida Lottery

A Florida mom who dipped into her life savings to help support her daughter through cancer treatment just got a big payday!

After buying a ticket at a local store in Lakeland, Geraldine Gimblet won a $2 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release on Friday.

What made it even more special? She bought it shortly after her daughter completed her last cancer treatment.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer," her daughter, who was in tears when she spoke to lottery officials, said.

Gimblet's daughter was emotional as she shared why her mother was so deserving.

"My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick," she said, adding that she's "just so happy for her!"

Gimblet purchased the winning scratch-off ticket from Pipkin Road Beverage Castle, which will receive a $2,000 bonus, and said that it was the last crossword game they had that day.

"At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best," she told lottery officials. "He found the last one!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When she came to lottery headquarters to receive her winnings, she was joined by both her daughter and granddaughter, according to lottery officials.

As for her big check, Gimblet chose the one-time payment of $1,645,000 for her prize.

The game Gimblet played, $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword, costs $10 and was launched in May 2022, per lottery officials.

The overall odds of winning one of the prizes, which range from $2 million to $10, are 1 in 3.12, according to the Florida Lottery.

Related Articles
Pharris Frank
N.C. Man Wins $2M Lottery Less Than 2 Years After Scoring $1M Scratch-Off Ticket
ALTADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 09: Joseph Chahayed, 74, left, owner of Joes Service Station, now an ExxonMobil franchise, sold the winning Powerball ticket worth more than $2 billion, gives an interview to a news organization on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Altadena, CA. Chahayed will be receiving a $1-million bonus check for selling the $2.04-billion jackpot-winning ticket. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys Second Million-Dollar Home in a Month
Woman From Town with a Population of 27 Wins $250K Lottery Prize -- and She Thought It Was A Scam!
Colo. Woman from Town with a Population of 27 Wins $250K Lottery Prize — and She Thought It Was a Scam!
Lottery ticket forms are arranged for display at a New South Wales Lotteries Corp. retail outlet in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, March 2, 2010.
Couple Wins $1M Lottery Prize Twice in One Drawing After Husband Buys 2 Identical Tickets: 'Blown Away'
Stephen Espinoza, Florida Man Wins $1 Million Lottery After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at Ticket Machine
Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine
Renae Shelby
Mom Who Won $300K Lottery Prize Nearly Scared Her Son into Calling 911: 'I Felt Like I Couldn't Breathe'
California Lottery Director Alva Johnson announces that Edwin Castro won November's record-high $2.04 billion PowerBall jackpot, in Sacramento, Calif. Castro declined to appear at the news conference but said in a written statement he was shocked and ecstatic. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated foothill community northeast of Los Angeles Lottery Jackpot, Sacramento, United States - 14 Feb 2023
California Lottery Insists $2.04 Billion Powerball Winner Is Legitimate Despite Man's Stolen Ticket Claim
Jackpot For Mega Millions Risen To $1.28 Billion
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Claimed by Maine Resident
Powerball
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
78 members of The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City pose after they split a $1 million Powerball prize. The members each received approximately $12,800.
Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000
Leonard Linton
Fla. Man Wins 'Life-Changing' $2M on Lottery Ticket — All Thanks to His Pregnant Dog!
Raymond Roberts Sr.
Mass. Man Uses 'Intuition' Buying 6 Lottery Tickets with Same Numbers — And Multiplies $25K Prize
Juliette Lamour lottery winner
Canadian Student Turns 18 and Buys First Lottery Ticket for 'Fun' — Then Wins $48 Million Jackpot!
Weekly gas stop leads to $1 million win for Northampton County woman
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord NC
North Carolina Woman Welcomes Daughter and Wins Lottery on the Same Day: 'She Brought Me My Luck'
Lori Janes
Kentucky Woman Wins $175K Lottery Jackpot in White Elephant Gift Exchange at Work Holiday Party