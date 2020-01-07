Florida Mom Gives Birth to 2 Sets of Twins in a Year: 'A Gift from Heaven'

Image zoom Alexzandria Wolliston and her children

A Florida mother is experiencing quadruple the joy after welcoming two sets of twins in 2019.

Alexzandria Wolliston, who previously gave birth to Mark and Malakhi in March 2019, said she realized she had hit the “twin lottery” when doctors informed her she was expecting twins again last Mother’s Day, according to WPTV.

She became mom to a second set of twins on Dec. 27 when she delivered Kaylen and Kayleb.

Wolliston told the local news outlet that she “never thought” she would welcome two sets of twins in just one year.

She said she recently learned that both of her grandmothers had lost twins boys at birth, and she believes her new bundles of joy are a gift from above.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away,” Wolliston shared. “I feel like they just sent them down for me.”

According to Good Morning America, all four children were conceived without in vitro fertilization.

“I say I’ve won the twin lottery,” Wolliston told the morning show, adding that the twins are “a gift from heaven.”

Wolliston — who is also mom to a 3-year-old daughter Ar’Mani — was initially nervous about having another set of twins, she told the outlet, and “wondered if my body could handle it since I just went through it.”

Though Kaylen and Kayleb were born at just 34 weeks old, there have been no major complications, according to Good Morning America.

Kayleb was released from the hospital on Monday, the outlet reported, while Kayleb will remain in neonatal intensive care unit, where he will learn to eat on his own.

“I was just thinking today, ‘Is this really happening? Who has ever heard of this happening?'” Wolliston remarked. “I’m just so amazed and grateful and thankful things turned out the way they did.”