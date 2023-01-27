Florida Man Wins $1M Lottery Prize After a Stranger Cut in Front of Him at a Ticket Machine

Patience is a virtue, especially when it comes to the lottery.

A Palm Beach County man recently won $1 million after a stranger cut in front of him at a lottery ticket machine inside his local supermarket, according to the Florida Lottery.

Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, told the Lottery that he stopped at the Publix in his hometown after "a long day," but didn't let the stranger get to him.

"Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead," Munoz Espinoza explained.

At the counter, Munoz Espinoza purchased a 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game — and to his surprise, it was a winner.

"I can't believe I won a million dollars!" Munoz Espinoza said, per Wednesday's press release.

Munoz Espinoza claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday, according to the agency.

The Delray Beach resident opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, per the Lottery.

Munoz Espinoza and his wife told the Lottery that they plan to purchase a new home for their family following the big win.

The Publix where Munoz Espinoza purchased the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket, the Lottery said.

The odds of winning on a 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game ticket at 1 in 4.5, according to Wednesday's press release.