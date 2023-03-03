Fla. Man Trapped Inside Submerged Car Saved by Deputies Tracking Phone Distress Signal — Watch

Deputies rescued the man from the murky waters after his phone sent GPS coordinates of the remote crash site.

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 3, 2023 09:33 AM

A Florida man has been pulled free from the submerged wreckage of a car as it sank into a canal near a desolate stretch of road after his phone sent an S.O.S. distress signal to police.

Martin County Sheriff's Office's dispatch received the distress signal from the 38-year-old man's cell phone, which gave only the longitude and latitude of the incident.

Using Google Maps to track down the location, deputies then rushed to see what had happened at the scene near Indiantown, north of Miami.

The deputies arrived just after 1am on March 1. Body camera videos showed how difficult it would have been to find the crash site without the S.O.S. coordinates.

In one video posted to the sheriff office's Facebook page, a beam of light cut through the darkness as a deputy used his torch to spot the upside-down car in the water.

"We got you buddy.. I'm going to figure a way in," a deputy shouted out.

MCSO BODY CAM SHOWS THE INTENSE MOMENTS DEPUTIES FOUND SUBMERGED VEHICLE AFTER CELL PHONE S.O.S SIGNAL ALERTED 911 DISPATCHERS
Martin County Sheriff's Office

Inside, a muffled voice was heard screaming for help. "Stay back from the window buddy, I'm going to bust it," the deputy calmly ordered.

A second video showed the door finally pried open as the deputies reached the distressed driver.

"Can you get me a blanket please sir, I'm freezing," he said while still inside the car, which had filled with murky water and debris.

The victim was transported to hospital where he is expected to recover, according to authorities. His name has not been released, and his face was blurred in the videos.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Martin County Sheriff's Office said it was "amazing technology" that helped them find the man.

"We would like to commend our brave deputies and incredible dispatchers for their perseverance and bravery locating and rescuing this crash victim using only coordinates automatically launched from the victim's phone. Amazing technology, and amazing work."

The rescue videos have been viewed more than 30,000 times at the time of publishing.

Related Articles
Eight-year-old boy helps raise money for Waffle House worker Can we tout this pic https://www.gofundme.com/f/devonte-get-a-family-car?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2P_1TTLKXoGXRCmaCUXaL9v1oLllBt8jz0Vd5joEJD9-FYhLzFTEIZQQc
Boy, 8, Raises More Than $44K for Waffle House Waiter Currently Living in a Motel with His Wife and Two Kids
People are waiting for a press conference about a new discovery behind the Khufu Pyramid in Giza, Egypt, on March 2, 2023. A discovery of a nine-meter-long and 2.10-meter-wide corridor behind the Great Pyramid of Giza, known as the Khufu Pyramid, was announced on Thursday. Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said that "the discovery is a result of the international 'ScanPyramids' project that was launched in 2015 by Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities to study the structure of the pyramids without using harmful drilling methods." Egypt Giza Khufu Pyramid New Corridor Discovery - 02 Mar 2023
Hidden Corridor Inside Great Pyramid of Giza Revealed with Help of Cosmic Rays — But Its Purpose Is Unknown
Polystoechotes punctata, giant lacewing
Giant Jurassic-Era Insect Discovered at Arkansas Walmart — But Man 'Forgot About It for Almost a Decade'
San Francisco Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift Missing
Missing Radio Host Jeffrey Vandergrift's Wife Says He Won't Be Back: 'I Have Been in So Much Pain'
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow of the Ironton is seen in Lake Huron off Michigan's east coast in a June 2021 photo. Searchers have found the long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the sanctuary in Alpena, Mich,, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died.
'Magnificently Preserved' Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron Confirms Tragic Tale of 128-Year-Old Disaster
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
Kentucky Coworkers Hit Jackpot After Buying Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets on Break
Kentucky Co-Workers Win $50K Jackpot with Scratch-Off Tickets They Bought on Their Break
mummy inside a cooler box used by a delivery service worker in Puno, Peru
Man with 800-Year-Old Mummy in Bag — Whom He Called Juanita, His 'Spiritual Girlfriend' — Detained in Peru
California snow
Woman, 80, Dies After Porch Collapses Under 'Non-Stop' Snow Following California Winter Storm
Alex Balestrieri
Man with 'Passion for Life' Died After Snowmobile 'Landed on Top Of Him' in Wyoming Avalanche
Texas teacher accused of taping 10-year-old student to chair
Texas School Investigates Mother's Claim a Teacher Taped Her Son to a Chair: 'He Wouldn't Be Still'
Pilot of Crashed Medical Transport Airplane was a Beloved 'Girl Dad,' Brother Says Courtesy: Michael Walton
Pilot, 46, Killed in Medical Plane Crash Was a Proud 'Girl Dad' to 3 Daughters and Loved Giving Back
Top Gun Real Life Love
Real-Life 'Top Gun' Pilots Are Married and Pregnant — and the Baby-to-Be Has Flown at Supersonic Speed!
amazon rainforest
Hunter Lost in Amazon Jungle for 31 Days Survived by Eating Worms, Collecting Rainwater in His Boots
Rachel Hollis visits Build to discuss "Girl, Stop Apologizing" at Build Studio
Rachel Hollis Marks Daughter's 6th Birthday After Ex-Husband Dave Hollis' Death: 'Our Wildflower'
FReadom Fighters Carolyn Foote (black dress) and Becky Calzada
From an Emmy-Winning AIDS Activist to Librarians Fighting Book Bans: PEOPLE's 2023 Women Changing the World